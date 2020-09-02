First Person: Solitude in the age of COVID-19

Conversely, a renowned writer of achieving the optimal experience is Csikszentmihalyi, whose notion of “flow” resembles total absorption, loss of time and ego, and a sense of elation in an activity (e.g. rock climbing, reading, art, etc.). Essentially, a person becomes one-with-the-mountain. Stories of the COVID-19 experience suggests that for many people, this is a time to rediscover or discover for the first time their latent creative self as they allow themselves to become immersed in a favorite endeavor without distractions.

Being perpetually busy can result in the “unexamined life.” Perhaps the most iconic figure of everyday solitude was Thoreau’s move to Walden Pond. In the time of COVID-19, “Walden Pond” serves as a metaphor as we shelter in place to reflect and ponder.

Perhaps the most compelling argument for solitude is the notion of living with intention. Thoreau writes eloquently of this: ”I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

Solitude can teach us how to live within our skin. As the COVID-19 crisis extends into the months ahead, perhaps we can discover the strength and enrichment of restorative solitude — to live deliberately.

Watch now: Here’s now to start meditating in your home

Mara Adelman is a retired college professor of communication. She lives in Napa, where she enjoys the company of local Napans and her solitude. Her website is solitudecourse.com. Comments are welcome to mara@seattleu.edu.