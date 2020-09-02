First Person: Solitude in the age of COVID-19

“There are days when solitude is a heady wine that intoxicates you with freedom.”
-Colette (1966)
Five years before retiring from academic teaching, I was invited to create the course of my dreams. I knew instantly that I wanted to explore the relationship between solitude and communication. This might seem counter-intuitive, but why not explore what it had to offer our engaged world? Now, in the time of COVID-19, we might ask, “What benefits does solitude offer as we shelter-in-place?
Most research on solitude deals with involuntary solitude, such as prison isolation, loneliness, and child punishment. While the COVID-19 crisis has imposed a state of involuntary solitude for many, it is also a relief from the demands of social life.
Recent relationship research indicates that COVID-19 has brought relief to introverts, who typically face the demands to socialize, but prefer their own company. However, solitude has so much to offer people of all social persuasions. In contemporary American life, being busy and techno-saturation is pervasive. In some ways, COVID-19 has challenged or worsened our cultural habits.
The notion of solitude is predominately associated with physical isolation, “far from the madding crowd.” Yet solitude goes beyond physical separation. It is more aligned with psychological withdrawal, a state of “engaged disengagement.” Thus, one can be in a crowd and still experience solitude. Unquestionably, physical withdrawal reduces distraction and aids in connecting with solitude, but it is not a prerequisite.
Koch, a foremost writer on solitude, argues that the quality of this experience is a reflective, highly present state that is freely chosen. Several writers identify the “virtues” of solitude in everyday life. The following is a brief summary of their work that can give us insights into solitude in these difficult times.
Freedom refers to physical movement, thought, and imagination free from social constraints, the “letting-go,” disinhibition, and sense of abandonment in the absence of others. Those moments when we sing or dance without being self-conscious. Brief, spontaneous joy.
Attunement to self or “self-formation”: reclaiming one’s voice; recollecting a sense of self, the deeper and authentic self. It is often in the quiet that we reclaim our moral good and glimpse deeply into our personhood.
Attunement to nature: extraordinary connection to the natural world. For example, moments when we are moved by nature’s grandeur and we experience a sense of awe, mystery, and smallness. It is an ego-less state, often spiritual for some. In his book, “Last Child in the Woods,” the author speaks about nature deficit disorder, which is not only about the disassociation and diminishment of children’s links to nature, but also their incapacity to fuse with nature, experience wonder, and be still.
Reflective perspective: reflective life-assessments; lingering over our memories and past experiences. Contemplation allows those moments for epiphanies, the “ah-ha!” moments and for creative insights, original thought, and the synthesis of ideas.
Creativity: In earlier work based on the autobiographies of 300 geniuses, the author found that a powerful solitary childhood revelation played an important role in their creative lives. Time alone is critical for the creative process; for the gestation of ideas, skill development, and creative expression.
Healing: response to loss, trauma, or suffering, allowing the sequestered life to heal physical or psychic wounds. Undoubtedly, therapy of all kinds can be helpful in recovery. But solitude can provide “regenerative power;” a time alone to grieve and find meaning in loss.
Shelter-in-place can often result in periods of boredom. Boredom gets bad press and we rarely explore its potential benefit. In an age of distraction, boredom is easy to escape. Nietzsche noted, “To ward off boredom at any cost is vulgar.” Exploring boredom can be compelling and helpful; like investigating the unspoken elephant in the living room. Even Bertrand Russell thought boredom is essential: “ ... one of the things that ought to be taught to the young.”
Today, if a ping of boredom is felt, we can instantly move to our “screens,” doomed to constant stimulation. In short, no “down time.” Walter Benjamin noted that boredom, “hatches the egg of experience” – a time for reflection, rejuvenation, creativity and epiphanies.
Meditation can enhance the experience of solitude. Connecting to our bodies, our breath, and being present can deepen our intentional state and heighten a sense of stillness. Several excellent introductions to meditation are available on YouTube (see Jack Kornfield).
Conversely, a renowned writer of achieving the optimal experience is Csikszentmihalyi, whose notion of “flow” resembles total absorption, loss of time and ego, and a sense of elation in an activity (e.g. rock climbing, reading, art, etc.). Essentially, a person becomes one-with-the-mountain. Stories of the COVID-19 experience suggests that for many people, this is a time to rediscover or discover for the first time their latent creative self as they allow themselves to become immersed in a favorite endeavor without distractions.
Being perpetually busy can result in the “unexamined life.” Perhaps the most iconic figure of everyday solitude was Thoreau’s move to Walden Pond. In the time of COVID-19, “Walden Pond” serves as a metaphor as we shelter in place to reflect and ponder.
Perhaps the most compelling argument for solitude is the notion of living with intention. Thoreau writes eloquently of this: ”I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
Solitude can teach us how to live within our skin. As the COVID-19 crisis extends into the months ahead, perhaps we can discover the strength and enrichment of restorative solitude — to live deliberately.
Mara Adelman is a retired college professor of communication. She lives in Napa, where she enjoys the company of local Napans and her solitude. Her website is solitudecourse.com. Comments are welcome to mara@seattleu.edu.
