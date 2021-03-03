From zombies to cactus water, Sarita Lopez is a Napa Valley millennial who does it all

She has two published young adult titles, the most recent being “The Last Pageant in Texas.”

Her current writing project is a longer novel, a murder mystery, for the “New Adult” segment of reader, those from 18 to 20 years old who are finding their place in the world.

For the past five years, Lopez has been an integral part of the Napa Valley Writers group, working her way up from member to publicity chair, conference co-chair, newspaper editor and president of the club.

“Napa Valley Writers is a hidden gem in Napa Valley. So many people have a book inside them. We have writers who have never published to those with 17 published books. It’s been immensely helpful to me.”

When she first returned to Oakville, she was a volunteer at the Yountville Library. That’s where she learned about a vacancy on the Library Commission.

“I love to read,” she said. “I grew up at the St. Helena and Napa Libraries. I’ve been a member of the Commission about three years and I enjoy the meetings. We learn the library system and how it works. The library is amazing. It’s great to be a part of them and see what an incredible job they’re doing, especially during COVID.”