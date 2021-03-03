From zombies to cactus water, Sarita Lopez is a Napa Valley millennial who does it all

Millennials’ characteristics, in general terms, are those of a generation that is highly educated, entrepreneurial, self-confident, technologically savvy and ambitious.
“Oh, I’m a classic millennial,” said Sarita Lopez, 35, with a laugh. “I’m all those things, although I wish I had the self-confidence to say I’m self-confident.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
She has every reason to be self-confident. Lopez has built a thriving business from the ground up, is a published fiction author, and cares about her community by serving on several boards, including the Library Commission.
Take her business, for example. After graduating from St. Helena High School and receiving a BA from the University of Nevada, Reno, Lopez worked for six years with a large beverage company, Big Red in Austin, Texas. When her mother asked for her help starting an organic farm in the Napa Valley, Lopez returned to Oakville.
Workers on the farm told her about the amazing properties of the nopal (prickly pear) cactus. When she realized the cooked “paddles” of the plant were delicious, she started selling them at the local farmers’ markets.
“The customers told me they were juicing the paddles as a drink,” Lopez said. “I researched the healthy benefits of the cactus, that it has fiber, minerals and vitamins. I’d worked at a beverage company and thought about into manufacturing it for sale.”
That was 2017. For the next couple of years, Lopez demos and handed out samples of her product.
“I’d have my supportive friends and family taste the cactus water. They gave me wonderful compliments, but maybe not the most constructive. It took time to learn and test the market. I was naïve and didn’t realize that the failure rate for new beverages is 93 to 95 percent.”
She eventually created a formula, trademarked the beverage and launched Green-Go. The release coincided with the first full year of the recession. She kept at it, though, believing in cactus water.
“It was touch-and-go at first and I wondered if it was going to end before it started,” she said. “I listened to consumers, rebranded and reformulated the flavors.”
Stores began picking it up. The new brand and label are called ¡CACTUS! Organic Cactus Water.
“It’s hard work, but I was able to make it go because I have low overhead. I’m really a millennial, working from my parents’ house with no office or brick and mortar store.”
If running a successful brand wasn’t enough, Lopez also writes books featuring, of all things, zombies.
“To make a bad pun, I devour anything zombie,” Lopez said. “Some people like vampires; I have zombies.”
She has two published young adult titles, the most recent being “The Last Pageant in Texas.”
Her current writing project is a longer novel, a murder mystery, for the “New Adult” segment of reader, those from 18 to 20 years old who are finding their place in the world.
For the past five years, Lopez has been an integral part of the Napa Valley Writers group, working her way up from member to publicity chair, conference co-chair, newspaper editor and president of the club.
“Napa Valley Writers is a hidden gem in Napa Valley. So many people have a book inside them. We have writers who have never published to those with 17 published books. It’s been immensely helpful to me.”
When she first returned to Oakville, she was a volunteer at the Yountville Library. That’s where she learned about a vacancy on the Library Commission.
“I love to read,” she said. “I grew up at the St. Helena and Napa Libraries. I’ve been a member of the Commission about three years and I enjoy the meetings. We learn the library system and how it works. The library is amazing. It’s great to be a part of them and see what an incredible job they’re doing, especially during COVID.”
In true millennium generation style, Lopez schedules downtime to relax — by sewing. “It’s soothing to sew and give projects away to people. Most of my friends are victims of my sewing,” she joked.
How does Lopez make time for all the commitments in her life?
“I work in bursts and can do a whole bunch of things at once, but cactus water is my number one priority.”
She’s seen her business growing, but not too fast. “Right now, we’ve got three organic flavors: lime, watermelon and papaya. They taste great. They’re mild and don’t leave an aftertaste.”
Lopez plans to introduce two new flavors and is considering expanding into CBD and a sparkling water line once she decides on the right formulation for them. They would be an early 2022 release.
When she was starting her business, she attended conferences for entrepreneurs. “They were full of success stories. I wish there’d been speakers whose ideas failed and why or that gave a realistic picture of what building a business takes. Instant success is a unicorn; it’s really rare.”
To bridge that gap for budding entrepreneurs, she has started another enterprise: Tik Tok presentations about getting into the business world.
What are her words of wisdom for starting any business?
“Get it in writing. I’ve been burned a few times,” she said. “Take the time to understand how much money you’ll need to get started. Whatever you think it is, trust me, it will be more.”
In the future, Lopez believes, she may want to take on a partner in the cactus water enterprise or get an angel investor. For now, though, she enjoys running the company by herself. “I always had the bug to own my own business. Currently, the size is right, and the traction is okay for me.”
Local stores that carry the ¡CACTUS! brand includes Food Shed, Oakville Grocery, Sunshine Foods and Villa Corona. Raley’s will start carrying the brand this month. The product can also be purchased through Amazon.
WATCH NOW: ANOTHER FINANCE ISSUE FOR MILENNIALS
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Tim Campbell cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.