Marcela's Army: Napa author pens a series

Napa author Daphne Birkmyer has lived all over the world but chose to set her series of novels in the state of Wyoming.
Her newest novel in the “Comfrey, Wyoming” series, “Marcela’s Army” (October 2021, Atmosphere Press), as in the first book, follows the adventures of characters residing in the fictional location of Comfrey, Wyoming. This book primarily centers on a German immigrant, Heidi, as she tries to raise her twin child guardians. Her children are of the Shoshone tribe and were born to her late best friend.
As if struggling to raise two children and open a small-town restaurant at the same time weren’t enough for Heidi, she must find the best path for her daughter, Marcela, to transition to the gender Marcela knows she should be.
“My first idea for a book was completely different,” said Birkmyer, who is retired from teaching science at Justin Sienna High School. “I wanted to write a novel about trafficking of endangered wildlife. My research indicated to illegally import exotic birds, for instance, you’d need a place where a small plane could land and where the government wouldn’t look. Wyoming is the least populated state and harsh in places. I was intrigued.”
Daphne said she loved teaching science but six years ago took an unexpected opportunity for early retirement.
“In August, when all my teacher friends were going back to work, I had to decide what I was going to do with my newfound time. Pre-COVID, I took a Napa Valley College writing class. I’d been a science major and didn’t know the rules of writing. I took another writing class, then another.”
“I started writing all day. I couldn’t stop. But I wasn’t organized and became overwhelmed. A friend who had been the Justin Siena librarian worked at Copperfield’s Books. I figured librarians had to be organized so I asked her to read what I’d written. Her eyes clouded over. At the time, I didn’t realize how often she’d been approached by people asking her to read their manuscripts.”
Her original book grew as she fleshed out characters and they took on lives and loves of their own. It was over 1,000 pages long and she had no idea how to mesh the characters.
“My friend helped me decide how to divide up the chapters,” she recalled. “What I thought might be a trilogy, turned out instead to be a five-book series.”
Birkmyer’s research had her travel to Wyoming four times in six years.
“I’d been through the state a few times before I started writing, and I knew it was not a diverse state. Once there, I really engaged with people, especially as I learned about the Oregon Trail. I went to their interactive museum and read actual diaries. I had to determine where to situate the town, so I followed parts of the Oregon Trail.”
She drove through the Wind River reservation and became interested in its Arapaho and Shoshone residents.
“I read a response to an article in the NY Times, which had talked about the high crime and high death rate at the Wind River reservation. The response was from a local high school student, Willow Pingree, describing not only the struggles, but the good things like the smell of bread and the sound of drumbeats.”
She was so impressed with the young man and the balanced description he gave of the reservation, she found and messaged him on Facebook. Now they engage in frequent back and forth questions and comments to ensure her Native American descriptions are accurate.
“Since I was a science teacher, I know things change rapidly and I try to stay on top of things. I like learning new stuff and want to experience as much as I can.”
Other research was closer to home. Because she has adopted children of her own, she knows about the challenges of adoption in general but also the concerns about adopting a child from another race and culture.
“Adoption is eye-opening, wonderful and difficult.”
Daphne said it’s understandable that certain cultures want their children to be paired with families of the same culture.
“Children desperately need homes and a good education, but you have to look at several points of view.”
“I want to reach through cultural barriers. Throughout life, I want to break barriers and build bridges. My own family and extended family are diverse. You have to connect with everyone on an individual level.”
Writing about transgender struggles was another hurtle Birkmyer leapt.
“You have to keep a child safe and functional. At a young age, a child can see who they are. I wanted to develop my character enough so that people could see her as a person.”
“I wanted not only to break through racial prejudice but also gender and anti-gay sentiment with characters. I infuse my writing with as much science as possible.”
Napa Valley residents will get a kick out of Napa store names interspersed throughout the novel. “I like to reference places I know and experiences that have meant something to me. I hope the audience will like it.”
Birkmyer will soon submit to her publisher Book Three in the Comfrey, Wyoming series, which should come out next year. Book Four is almost complete and she has an outline for Book Five.
Bookmine and Copperfield’s Books in Napa and Alibi Books in Vallejo carry Book One of the series, “Birds of a Feather” (June 2021, Atmosphere Press) and Birkmyer hopes they’ll order “Marcela’s Army.” Both books are also available online.