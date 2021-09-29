Marcela's Army: Napa author pens a series

“I started writing all day. I couldn’t stop. But I wasn’t organized and became overwhelmed. A friend who had been the Justin Siena librarian worked at Copperfield’s Books. I figured librarians had to be organized so I asked her to read what I’d written. Her eyes clouded over. At the time, I didn’t realize how often she’d been approached by people asking her to read their manuscripts.”

Her original book grew as she fleshed out characters and they took on lives and loves of their own. It was over 1,000 pages long and she had no idea how to mesh the characters.

“My friend helped me decide how to divide up the chapters,” she recalled. “What I thought might be a trilogy, turned out instead to be a five-book series.”

Birkmyer’s research had her travel to Wyoming four times in six years.

“I’d been through the state a few times before I started writing, and I knew it was not a diverse state. Once there, I really engaged with people, especially as I learned about the Oregon Trail. I went to their interactive museum and read actual diaries. I had to determine where to situate the town, so I followed parts of the Oregon Trail.”

She drove through the Wind River reservation and became interested in its Arapaho and Shoshone residents.