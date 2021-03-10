Meet Napa County's Poetry Out Loud champions

Two Vintage High School students are the winners of the county-wide contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest. The first-place winner and recipient of a $200 award is Elizabeth (Lizzy) Soria Ceja, a senior. The second-place winner and recipient of a $100 award is junior Emma Ordonez-Enos.
Ceja will advance to the state competition whose winners will be announced in the middle of March.
The competition, presented in partnership with Arts Council Napa Valley, California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. On Feb. 25, 10 high school students from Napa County participated in a virtual Poetry Out Loud County Competition, produced by the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center and sponsored by the California Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Poetry Foundation and Napa Bookmine.
Ceja and Ordonez-Enos chose to recite poems of fierce femininity, of uncommon joy, of bitter vitriol and one describing the mysterious voice of the earth.
Ceja’s first poem was Ada Limòn’s “How to Triumph Like a Girl.” The speaker of the poem talks about the “lady horses” at a racetrack, which cannot be discerned from the male horses. The poet wants to be like the horse, imagining “that somewhere inside the delicate/skin of my body, there pumps/an 8-pound female horse heart,/giant with power, heavy with blood.”
Ceja said she liked this poem because, while the perception of a woman’s capabilities has progressed dramatically in recent years, she finds that “there still is the stereotype that women have to be these dainty creatures and horse racing is not that.”
Ceja did some research and found that the poet wrote the poem after realizing that while most spectators watch the male horses race because of their supposed excellent athleticism, the female horses are no less impressive. Ceja, at 17, sees a corollary between that, and the comparison between the sexes with humans.
The second poem Ceja chose — Jane Kenyon’s “Happiness” — stood in stark contrast to the first, which was intentional on Ceja’s part. She wanted to show the judges that she could go both ways: be confident and brave, but also soft and quiet. “Happiness” describes how happiness can come to us in all sorts of ways: to the monk in his cell, to the child of an alcoholic, to a wine glass weary of holding wine. It’s a nuanced poem that gets deeper the more time one spends contemplating its varied images.
This poem’s mournful vision of happiness touched Ceja because of how Covid-19 has upended her life. She is a self-described “band kid” who plays the bassoon, saxophone and marimba. She said, “before Covid-19, [band] was everything that I did. I got up in the morning knowing I was going to be in the band room until 7 p.m. But with Covid, we can’t play, and a lot of us feel really useless. I had no idea that last March was going to be my last performance.” Ceja is also the head drum major for the marching band.
It was this longing to perform that led Ceja to participate in the Poetry Out Loud competition. “It isn’t music, but it’s something,” she said, adding that reading “Happiness” at 2 a.m. after a long night of studying drew a tear from her eye. She determined that reciting this poem in the competition would compensate, in a small way, for the emptiness in her life by her inability to perform in band.
In addition to being an accomplished musician, Ceja is also a scientist. She has applied to 12 colleges and intends to major in biochemistry, biomedical engineering or microbiology.
The runner-up was Emma Ordonez-Enos who recited “Fairy Tale with Laryngitis and Resignation Letter” by Jehanne Dubrow and “Poem” by Jorie Graham. For Ordonez-Enos the choice of these two poems was the result of a personal struggle with which she had just recently gained clarity.
Up until now, she said, her interests had been caught between two extremes. On one hand, her affinity for the ocean and swimming drew her toward an interest in marine biology. But she realized that what was really fulfilling was her writing. In “Laryngitis” the poet writes a letter to her colleagues resigning from an unnamed position. Ordonez-Enos identified with this and determined it was time for her to resign from her interest in the sciences.
She said, “I chose that poem because it spoke to the moment I was in. For a time I was conflicted about whether I would take a more creative career or a scientific one. And I finally had this realization that becoming a writer was what I absolutely wanted to do. In a way, it kind of felt like a symbolic resignation letter for me. It was my resigning from being doubtful and being stuck in the middle between two things.” This coincided with her dropping her environmental science class.
“Being on the other side of the conflict, I kind’ve just hit a moment where if I don’t give writing a shot I know I could really do something with it if I devoted all my energy to writing. I don’t want this inner conflict anymore and this is something that I really wanted to do, so I went for it. And then I read the poem and thought, ‘this is how I feel.’”
Her second poem is about the poet’s experience listening to the earth. It is an ethereal meditation on the mysterious sanctity of the environment, which, Ordonez-Enos said, describes another epiphany she recently had. “I’ve always tried to care for the environment and find my place as a global citizen, and this poem is about how just because you are small, doesn’t mean you can’t have an impact. It’s a call to action in a way. It made me feel purposeful, even though it is not a very soft, happy or reassuring poem.”
Ordonez-Enos is heavily involved in the drama department where she is active on stage and behind the scenes. Right now she and her classmates are putting together a YouTube channel that will broadcast two shows, once a month. The morning show will be about news and a young person’s perspective on what is going on in the world. The evening show will be a Saturday Night Live-style satirical variety show.
Last year I wrote series of stories about high school seniors whose graduations were attenuated by the pandemic. In the interviews I did with them, I was routinely astonished at how perceptive, wise, idealistic, sensitive and smart high school students are today. Ceja and Ordonez-Enos are no different. As I ease into middle age, knowing that they are going to be running the world someday gives me a sense of relief. The future is in good hands.
