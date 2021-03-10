Meet Napa County's Poetry Out Loud champions

It was this longing to perform that led Ceja to participate in the Poetry Out Loud competition. “It isn’t music, but it’s something,” she said, adding that reading “Happiness” at 2 a.m. after a long night of studying drew a tear from her eye. She determined that reciting this poem in the competition would compensate, in a small way, for the emptiness in her life by her inability to perform in band.

In addition to being an accomplished musician, Ceja is also a scientist. She has applied to 12 colleges and intends to major in biochemistry, biomedical engineering or microbiology.

The runner-up was Emma Ordonez-Enos who recited “Fairy Tale with Laryngitis and Resignation Letter” by Jehanne Dubrow and “Poem” by Jorie Graham. For Ordonez-Enos the choice of these two poems was the result of a personal struggle with which she had just recently gained clarity.

Up until now, she said, her interests had been caught between two extremes. On one hand, her affinity for the ocean and swimming drew her toward an interest in marine biology. But she realized that what was really fulfilling was her writing. In “Laryngitis” the poet writes a letter to her colleagues resigning from an unnamed position. Ordonez-Enos identified with this and determined it was time for her to resign from her interest in the sciences.