Michael Dorf returns to Napa Valley to sign copies of his new book,  Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World."

Locally, Dorf is known as the person who removed the red velvet seats and the raked floor from the Napa Valley Opera House to create a City Winery franchise and then left town, one year into a five-year contract, when it failed.

Dorf will be at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday,  Nov. 2. Tickets are $25 and include a copy of his book, which recounts his experiences "starting two iconic music venues and surviving the dot-com bust" and includes "hard-earned business lessons with a contrarian twist."

Email wineclub@stsupery.com to attend. 

