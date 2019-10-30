Michael Dorf returns to Napa Valley to sign copies of his new book, Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World."
Locally, Dorf is known as the person who removed the red velvet seats and the raked floor from the Napa Valley Opera House to create a City Winery franchise and then left town, one year into a five-year contract, when it failed.
Dorf will be at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $25 and include a copy of his book, which recounts his experiences "starting two iconic music venues and surviving the dot-com bust" and includes "hard-earned business lessons with a contrarian twist."
Email wineclub@stsupery.com to attend.