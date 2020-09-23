Napa author David Kern's 'Fortnight on Maxwell Street' available as an audiobook

Napa author David Kern's award-winning novel, "Fortnight on Maxwell Street," is now available as an audiobook, narrated by Chicago actor Doug MacKechnie.
Honored with the Eric Hoffer Award for the Best General Fiction Book of 2018, and among Kirkus Indie’s top five historical fiction books of 2018, "Fortnight on Maxwell Street" is a reluctant hero’s journey of fear and courage set in Chicago in the spring of 1968.
Medical student Nick Weissman spends two weeks delivering babies in the kitchens and bedrooms of the inner-city’s slum tenements. Over his head medically, and unprotected in one of America’s most dangerous neighborhoods, his character and resourcefulness are tested in the extreme when a national tragedy intervenes.
The white, 24-year-old protagonist steps into his racial fear, testing his fledgling professionalism and his honor to care for a black family in grave danger. The embodiment of racial hatred, James Earl Ray, moves in parallel with Nick, stalking Martin Luther King, Jr., killing him and igniting the urban chaos that is the setting for the climax of the story.
"My 2018 novel, Fortnight on Maxwell Street, is a retrospective of an experience and an era a half century ago," said Kerns. "It is a coming-of-age tale, heavily influenced by my own professional and personal journey."
"I could not anticipate that two years after the novel’s initial release, in the summer of 2020 amid the most serious public health crisis in a century, a collective outcry against the fundamental unfairness and immorality of racism would again be moving millions of people to protest and political action," Kerns added. "I believe it speaks to the American moment."
An examination of racism, "Fortnight" was described as a "spectrum disease” by novelist and writing professor Jessica Grant.
Kerns retired a decade ago from his role as chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, and adjunct clinical professor of pediatrics at Stanford to devote himself full-time to writing. For the past nine years, he has been a columnist and feature writer for The Napa Valley Register. Born and educated in Chicago, his inspiration for his 2018 novel was his own two-week Northwestern medical student rite of passage at the Chicago Maternity Center on the city’s West Side.
