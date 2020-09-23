Napa author David Kern's 'Fortnight on Maxwell Street' available as an audiobook

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa author David Kern's award-winning novel, "Fortnight on Maxwell Street," is now available as an audiobook, narrated by Chicago actor Doug MacKechnie.

Honored with the Eric Hoffer Award for the Best General Fiction Book of 2018, and among Kirkus Indie’s top five historical fiction books of 2018, "Fortnight on Maxwell Street" is a reluctant hero’s journey of fear and courage set in Chicago in the spring of 1968.

Medical student Nick Weissman spends two weeks delivering babies in the kitchens and bedrooms of the inner-city’s slum tenements. Over his head medically, and unprotected in one of America’s most dangerous neighborhoods, his character and resourcefulness are tested in the extreme when a national tragedy intervenes.

The white, 24-year-old protagonist steps into his racial fear, testing his fledgling professionalism and his honor to care for a black family in grave danger. The embodiment of racial hatred, James Earl Ray, moves in parallel with Nick, stalking Martin Luther King, Jr., killing him and igniting the urban chaos that is the setting for the climax of the story.

"My 2018 novel, Fortnight on Maxwell Street, is a retrospective of an experience and an era a half century ago," said Kerns. "It is a coming-of-age tale, heavily influenced by my own professional and personal journey."