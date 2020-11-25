Napa Bookmine's Elayna Trucker, Your December in Books: More ideas for gifts

You may think that publishers write off the month of December- customers are too busy and too stressed to pay attention to anything new coming out! But sometimes they leave us a few last treats to really top off the year. The following books are great for last-minute gifts, or the family member whose perfect present has eluded you until now, or for that one you treat yourself to!

For the wine lover who has it all, “Tasting Victory: The Life and Wines of the World’s Favourite Sommelier” (Dec. 8) is the life story of Gerard Basset, OBE, one of the greatest sommeliers of the last decades. Basset, who finished shortly before his death from esophageal cancer in January 2019, tells the story of how a high school dropout came to be crowned the Best Sommelier in the World at the age of 53. Basset started the innovative Hotel du Vin chain, as well as Hotel TerraVina, and at one point simultaneously held the Master of Wine qualification, the Master Sommelier title, and an MBA in Wine Business, and he did it all for the love of wine.