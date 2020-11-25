Napa Bookmine's Elayna Trucker, Your December in Books: More ideas for gifts

You may think that publishers write off the month of December- customers are too busy and too stressed to pay attention to anything new coming out! But sometimes they leave us a few last treats to really top off the year. The following books are great for last-minute gifts, or the family member whose perfect present has eluded you until now, or for that one you treat yourself to!
For the wine lover who has it all, “Tasting Victory: The Life and Wines of the World’s Favourite Sommelier” (Dec. 8) is the life story of Gerard Basset, OBE, one of the greatest sommeliers of the last decades. Basset, who finished shortly before his death from esophageal cancer in January 2019, tells the story of how a high school dropout came to be crowned the Best Sommelier in the World at the age of 53. Basset started the innovative Hotel du Vin chain, as well as Hotel TerraVina, and at one point simultaneously held the Master of Wine qualification, the Master Sommelier title, and an MBA in Wine Business, and he did it all for the love of wine.
For those of us who are (charmingly) obsessed with the Great British Baking Show, we have “The Great British Baking Show: Love to Bake” by beloved (or perhaps feared) co-hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Dec. 22). These recipes feature bakes from this year’s season, including those wild rainbow bagels and the delectable raspberry and salted caramel eclairs. Included are insights from this season’s bakers on what it’s really like inside the Bake Off tent, and why they love baking so much. If there’s one true feel-good book of the year, this is it!
One of the prettiest books of the season, “Herbarium: The Quest to Preserve and Classify the World’s Plants” by Barbara M. Thiers (Dec. 8), is an illustrated history of collections of preserved plant specimens and their associated scientific data, called herbaria. The practice has been around since at least the 1500s and gave rise to the science of botany as we know it today. This beautiful book is a work of historiography, tracing the history of how a scientific field was made and discusses how new technologies have allowed us both a microscopic and much grander view of our world. Its 304 pages contain no fewer than 241 color photos and illustrations, making this a lovely coffee table book as well as a serious work on the history of scientific endeavor.
There are certain people who are drawn to the desert; Ken Layne, author of “Desert Oracle: Volume 1: Strange True Tales from the American Southwest,” is most assuredly one of them (Dec. 8). Desert Oracle is a semi-regular periodical out of Joshua Tree that grew by word of mouth and has spawned a podcast, among other offshoots, and now this book. Layne collects oddities: journal entries from dead adventurers, rumors of cryptid sightings, snapshots of desert artists as well as the nearly alien plants and animals that make the desert their home. This book is for those who love the desert, or perhaps those who seek to understand its lure. (And if it only serves to whet the appetite, Napa Bookmine is hosting a virtual event with Layne in early February!)
Kids. Love. Maps. And who better to show them their first than Lonely Planet, the beloved travel company? Amazing World Atlas: The world’s in your hands (Dec. 15) will enthrall any kid aged 9-12 who is hungry to learn more about our world. An exciting full-color blend of maps, photos, and illustrations, this book teaches kids about the history, people and culture, and natural environment of each region. It includes every independent country on the planet, so it will be sure to keep them quiet for quite a while!
Acclaimed poet Rio Cortez and illustrator Lauren Semmer have created a beautiful, important children’s book: The ABCs of Black History (Dec. 8). The images are arrestingly colorful and blocky, referencing folk art, and the content handles difficult topics deftly. The alphabet features important historical concepts such as the Great Migration for G, as well as people (H for Zora Neale Hurston), and big ideas (P is for Power). There is extensive back matter as well for further reading on the people, places, and ideas presented in this poem for early readers.
As this difficult year comes to a close, I wish you all a happy (as can be) and safe holiday season!
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine.
