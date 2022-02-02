Napa County Reads: 'The Front Desk'

"Front Desk," the story of a Chinese immigrant family, is the new pick for Napa County Reads, the annual program that aims to inspire a love of reading and sharing stories.

A virtual conversation with author Kelly Yang is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Aimed at middle school readers, the story is narrated by 10-year-old Mia, who comes to the United States with her parents from Communist China in the 1990s. To make a living in their new home in Los Angeles, Mia's well-educated parents manage a motel where they encounter intolerance, cruelty, as well as friendship and hope.

To help her parents, Mia learns to run the front desk at the motel and finds her own strength.

"Front Desk" was awarded the 2019 Asian Pacific American Award for Literature, the Parents’ Choice Gold Medal, is the 2019 Global Read Aloud, and has earned numerous other honors.

“At the core of Front Desk is the struggle of being a new immigrant in a new country and wanting to go for the American dream,” Yang said. “I think that's something so many people can relate to. I've heard from children all over the nation who relate to Mia's story and love the diverse cast of characters, including Lupe, Mia's best friend, who is Mexican-American, and Hank, one of the weekly customers of the motel, who is Black. It gives me such joy to receive emails from children every day who tell me that this book made them feel seen, how Mia's struggles mirror those of their own parents' or grandparents. I am honored to be able to give kids this powerful mirror and window into the life of an immigrant.”

What does Yang want readers to take away from the book?

“I hope when people read 'Front Desk' they can see that we're not all that different,” she said. “We may come from different places, and we may look different, but we have the same hopes and dreams inside. I hope this book brings everyone — adults, children — more understanding of the immigrant experience and gives kids more empathy. One of the most important tools we can give children is empathy — that's the key to a brighter future!”

Yang and her family immigrated when she was 6 years old, and the storyline of working in motels is largely her family’s story. Yang went to college at age 13, and law school at age 17. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she majored in political science, and Harvard Law School. She gave up law to write and teach and write to children. She has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic.

Napa County Reads, coordinated by the Napa County Office of Education, is a coalition of educators and community members dedicated to improving the reading experiences of students throughout Napa County. Each year, the coalition selects a book for students and the community to read, followed by special events that include a visit from, and discussion with, the author. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the visit will be a virtual one, with a presentation from Yang, an interview with Barry Martin, and a Q&A from the attendees. Napa County Library is also highlighting the book.

“Experiencing the world through reading is such an important aspect of building community,” said Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko. “We invite and encourage Napa County residents — students and adults alike — to join us in enjoying this award-winning book, and in hearing directly from Kelly Yang on Feb. 7.”

"Front Desk" is available from the Napa County Library and from lNapa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St, Napa, (707) 733-3199.

To participate in “A Virtual Conversation with Kelly Yang,” get the link and register at napacoe.org.