Napa Valley Writers' Conference begins Saturday with public events

After a year away, the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference is back and celebrating its 40th anniversary. The conference will meet in person on the Napa campus of Napa Valley College, a move from their longtime home in Saint Helena.

Events take place from Aug 1 to 6, and evening readings and faculty craft talks are open to the public as well as participants. All events are either held outside or in the Performing Arts Center of Napa Valley College. Tickets may be purchased at the box office at each event.

This year, two faculty poets, Brian Teare and Victoria Chang, are past conference participants, whose collections of poetry have recently been longlisted for National Book Awards.

The conference also welcomes back poetry faculty favorite Brenda Hillman, author of 10 critically acclaimed collections, and continues its poetry translation program with Robert Hass, Pulitzer Prize winner, MacArthur Grant recipient, and former US poet laureate. In addition to his own highly regarded poetry collections, Hass’s translations include the works of Nobel Prize-winning Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, as well as the Japanese haiku masters Basho, Buson, and Issa.