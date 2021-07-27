Napa Valley Writers' Conference begins Saturday with public events

After a year away, the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference is back and celebrating its 40th anniversary. The conference will meet in person on the Napa campus of Napa Valley College, a move from their longtime home in Saint Helena.
Events take place from Aug 1 to 6, and evening readings and faculty craft talks are open to the public as well as participants. All events are either held outside or in the Performing Arts Center of Napa Valley College. Tickets may be purchased at the box office at each event.
This year, two faculty poets, Brian Teare and Victoria Chang, are past conference participants, whose collections of poetry have recently been longlisted for National Book Awards.
The conference also welcomes back poetry faculty favorite Brenda Hillman, author of 10 critically acclaimed collections, and continues its poetry translation program with Robert Hass, Pulitzer Prize winner, MacArthur Grant recipient, and former US poet laureate. In addition to his own highly regarded poetry collections, Hass’s translations include the works of Nobel Prize-winning Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, as well as the Japanese haiku masters Basho, Buson, and Issa.
This year’s fiction lineup includes Lan Samantha Chang, author of three books of fiction and director of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She’s joined by returning faculty Daniel Orozco, author of the critically acclaimed collection of stories, "Orientation"; Joan Silber, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction; and Charles Baxter, winner of the Award of Merit for the short story, whose many books include six novels and eight short story and essay collections.
Public Events
Readers, book club members, and other supporters of the literary arts can attend daytime lectures and evening readings as part of the conference, as well as free pre-reading discussions. All events take place on the Napa Campus of Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Masks are required indoors.
All daytime lectures are held at the college's Performing Arts Center. The faculty lectures cost $25, or $15 for students.
All evening readings are held outdoors at McCarthy Library Courtyard, outdoors. The evening readings cost $20 per person, with free admission for students. A wine reception is included.
The free community class is held in the Community Room in the McCarthy Library.
Further details and author bios are available on the conference Web site, www.napawritersconference.org.
The full lineup of public events:
Sunday, Aug. 1
• 6:30 p.m.: Poet Brian Teare and fiction writer Lan Samantha Chang will read at 7 p.m., following a half-hour wine reception, in the McCarthy Library Courtyard.
Monday, Aug. 2
• 9 a.m.: Victoria Chang will give a talk about poetry titled, “Syntax in Poems: Exploring Parataxis, Hypotaxis, and Inverted Syntax,” at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
• 1:30 p.m.: Charles Baxter will give a talk about fiction titled, "Things about to Disappear: The Writer as Curator," at Performing Arts Center.
• 3 p.m.: Robert Hass will give a talk about translation titled, "What Gets Translated When You Translate," at Performing Arts Center.
• 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Brian Teare and Lan Samantha Chang in the Special Collections Room in the McCarthy Library.
• 6:30 p.m.: Poet Brenda Hillman and fiction writer Daniel Orozco will read at 7 p.m., following a wine reception in the McCarthy Library Courtyard, outdoors.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• 9 a.m.: Brian Teare will give a talk about poetry titled, "It’s the End of the World & We Know It: Writing Change, Writing Crisis," Performing Arts Center.
• 1:30 p.m.: Lan Samantha Chang will give a talk about writing fiction titled, “Breaking the Rules,” at the Performing Arts Center.
• 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Gillian Conoley and Joan Silber in the Special Collections Room in the McCarthy Library.
• 6:30 p.m.: Poet Gillian Conoley and fiction writer Joan Silber will read at 7 p.m., following a wine reception. Napa Valley College, McCarthy Library Courtyard.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
• 9 a.m.: Brenda Hillman will give a talk about poetry titled, "Poets’ Journals and the Quotidian," at the Performing Arts Center.
• 1:30 p.m.: Daniel Orozco will give a talk about writing fiction titled, “’The Joke’ by Molly Giles: A Hyperbolic Query into Narrative Form,” at the Performing Arts Center.
• 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Victoria Chang and Charles Baxter in the Special Collections Room in the McCarthy Library.
• 6 p.m.: Poet Victoria Chang and fiction writer Charles Baxter will read at 6:30, following a wine reception in the McCarthy Library Courtyard.
Thursday, Aug. 5
• 9 a.m.: Gillian Conoley will give a talk about poetry titled, “The Practice of the Poetic Line: Sonics, Syntax, and Time,” at the Performing Arts Center.
• 1:30 p.m.: Joan Silber will give a talk about writing fiction titled, “Generosity in Fiction,” at the Performing Arts Center.
• 6:00 p.m.: On the closing night of the conference, Robert Hass will give a reading featuring translation following a wine reception. His reading begins at 6:30. Afterwards, conference participants will present their best works.McCarthy Library Courtyard.
To join the conference community online, "like" the conference at facebook.com/napawriters or follow twitter.com/napawriters.