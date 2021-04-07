Napa Valley Writers Conference celebrates 40th anniversary

Returning faculty member Matthew Zapruder is the author of five collections of poetry, most recently "Father’s Day" (2019), as well as "Why Poetry," a book of prose. He is an editor at large at Wave Books, where he edits contemporary poetry, prose, and translations. He teaches at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Returning faculty member Charles Baxter is the author of seven works of fiction, most recently "There’s Something I Want You to Do"; his new novel, "The Sun Collective," is forthcoming in early 2021. He has received the Award of Merit in the Short Story and the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the Rea Award in the Short Story. He teaches at the University of Minnesota.

Lan Samantha Chang is the author of "All is Forgotten, Nothing is Lost" (2010); "Inheritance" (2004); and "Hunger" (1998). Her works have also appeared in Ploughshares, The Atlantic, and Best American Short Stories. Chang has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, among others. In 2005, Chang became the fifth director of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She has taught at the conference 12 times previously.