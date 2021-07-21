Not to be forgotten: A Napa author tells his parents' tales of World War II

Dachau was a death camp and the families knew they were doomed. Emilia was 15.

So begins the story of a simple, hardworking family caught up in a horrifying series of events.

Niklewicz knew the story was interesting, but he didn’t realize it was important to record what happened until he met an elderly man named Jerry when he worked as a physical therapist at the Meadows of Napa Valley.

“He was crotchety and kept to himself,” Niklewicz said of Jerry. “But we hit it off. Turns out that 45 years earlier, he’d been at Iwo Jima. We connected. When he started to tell his story, he said he could see his father and he began to cry. It was haunting him. I persuaded him to write his memoirs and got him a computer. That changed him so much.”

“It made a difference that he could write about his family and experiences. But when Jerry died, no one knew the computer password. All of that was gone.”

Robert Niklewicz couldn’t have the same thing happen to his family.

“If I told their story, it would keep my grandmother and mother alive. So, I wrote out what I had learned. All the stories I’d heard for 15 to 20 years were included. It was 500 pages and I put it in a binder.”