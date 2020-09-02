'Over the Back Fence,' evokes a bygone Napa Valley

One person who encouraged the work is retired Napa judge and author Ray Guadagni, who writes that in a “short, very readable book,” Murray answers the question of “how the place you grew up in affects you for the rest of your life.” Murray’s book, says Guadagni, lets readers come with him, “walking the land, hearing the frogs, birds and the calming creek waters, while smelling the scents of the flowers and fruit trees — all of it.”

Napa historian Lauren Coodley, who also urged Murray to write this book, calls it “an overdue treasure...So very few Napans who grew up here have written their own story, and no one has revealed the Napa that was luminescent in the creeks of a ‘50s boyhood.”

Posing the inevitable question — can you go home again? Randy Skidmore from the Land Trust of Napa County, acknowledges that none of the places Murray describes “survive now in their original form.” But he also raises hope that stories like the ones Murray tells in “Over the Back Fence” might inspire more conservation efforts, such as those the Land Trust leads.

As for the author, living now, in the Colorado mountains, he writes, “It is another place of natural beauty where almost daily I ramble over a range of many thousands of acres ... With each passing decade I have found myself more a part of the natural world than an observer.