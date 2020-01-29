Author Peggy Orenstein will speak about her new book, “Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity” (Harper; 2020; $27.99) at Napa County Library on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., at 580 Coombs St., Napa.
“Boys & Sex” draws on a mix of anecdote and research how young men understand and negotiate the new rules of physical and emotional intimacy. Publishers Weekly has called “Boys & Sex” “Expertly written.... [A] candid and fascinating portrait of young American masculinity.”
Orenstein previously published “Girls & Sex,” which “traversed the complicated new landscape of sex and sexuality that today’s young women must negotiate,” according to a press release from Harper Collins publisher.
The Washington Post found it “provocative and thoughtful,” lauding the “impressive” breadth of Orenstein’s reporting on the reality of girls’ sex lives in the modern world.
With the advent of the #MeToo era, Orenstein came to realize “Girls and Sex” provided only one side of the conversation. She decided to look at the sexual attitudes, activities, and insecurities of a new generation of men with the same depth and candor as she had their female peers.
“I already knew that Americans talk precious little to their daughters about sex, but I’d soon learn they talk even less to their sons,” writes Orenstein, who spent more than two years talking to boys between the ages of 16 and 22, in hours-long conversations about masculinity, as well as their attitudes, expectations, and early experiences with sex and intimacy.
She said she came to realize that “boys may now more likely be admonished to ‘respect women,’ but what, precisely, does that mean: which women, under what circumstances, and how? What’s more, despite the growing insistence that only ‘yes’ means ‘yes,’ boys (like girls) are bombarded by incessant images — on TV, in movies, games, social media, music videos — of female objectification and sexual availability, which is reinforced by unprecedented exposure to pornography. How were they navigating that contradiction?”
Orenstein also spoke with psychologists, academics and other experts in the field as she investigated such topical realities as locker room talk; how the word “hilarious” robs boys of empathy; pornography as the new sex education; boys’ understanding of hook-up culture and consent; and their experience as both victims and perpetrators of sexual violence.
Orenstein is also the author of of “Girls & Sex,” “Cinderella Ate My Daughter,” “Waiting for Daisy,” “Flux” and “Schoolgirls.”
A contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine and AFAR magazine, she has been published in The Washington Post, Slate, New York, The Atlantic, and The New Yorker, among other publications, and has contributed commentary to NPR’s All Things Considered. She lives in Northern California with her husband and daughter.