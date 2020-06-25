'Perfectly Paired,' a Napa Valley story of love and wine

Bonny Meyer, who worked alongside her husband, shares the stories of Silver Oak, the creation of the acclaimed Bonny’s Vineyard, the evolution of the winery’s celebrated release parties, the fellowship of the early vintners, along with personal tales — the growth of their family, the ups and downs of a relationship, the stories of a 1928 Ford Model A pick-up and a flashy red BMW. Despite challenges, both the winery and the marriage thrived.

“There are mysteries at work in the universe that we will never work out,” Meyer writes. How and why we fall deeply in love with another is one of those mysteries. There is no explaining it. No preventing it. And no cure for it. Loving just is. The only choice is what we do with it.”

In 2001, the Meyers sold their share of Silver Oak and were making plans for their next stage of enjoying life. Then, in double blow, she was diagnosed with cancer, and he died in the mountains. She was left alone.

In describing wines, one of the recurring terms of praise is to say a wine has “layers,” somehow achieved by the alchemy of the grape and the winemaker. In the same way, Meyer’s moving story has layers: It captures the early, exciting days of the reviving wine industry in Napa; it charts a way to healing after unbearable grief. But most of all it’s a love story.