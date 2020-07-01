'Seeking': Paul Moser's memoir of being lost, then found

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Moser is known to Napa Valley Register readers for his biting political satire on the editorial pages, and perhaps for his blog, www.thisunholymess.com. Long before I met Paul, I had messaged him with praise for the content and style of his posts.

Despite his wit, you would not describe Moser as gregarious. On the contrary, he is quiet, soft-spoken, and not entirely comfortable out in the wide world with its noise and crowds.

Educated at Stanford, he was drawn to French language and culture, and lived in France for a while as a young man. Moser has had a 30-year career as a sommelier, retailer, and winemaker. But prior to all that, in his 20s, he was drawn to a series of spiritual disciplines that produced experiences of great joy, followed by decades of despair.

Ten years ago, Moser felt the need to write a serious memoir about his experience seeking a spiritual life. The result is “Seeking,” the fascinating story of his journey, full of lucid insights that every reader can grasp.

Moser was raised with the teachings of Catholicism. As an adult, he left the dogma behind, but took with him fear, shame, and a perception of self-denial and suffering as noble pursuits. That growing mindset nearly became his downfall.