'Sounds of the Earth': A glimpse of the past triggers a novel for a retired Napa pastor

What message would Hart like people to get from his book?

“I want people to be grateful for the gift of life and to examine their own story in light of the gift that God has given us,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed writing the book and I’m enjoying the response,” he said. “It is not about the money. I’d encourage people to write – or to express their creativity in whatever form it takes.”

“People knew I was writing a book and were always asking me when I was going to finish it.

They might be surprised that I finished it. I’ve been surprised by the fact that I haven’t had any bad reviews,” said Hart, with a chuckle.

“On Amazon 87 percent of people have given me five stars and the others four stars,” he continued. “People like the characters. People say they laughed through parts of it and cried through others. All the responses have been positive.”

Does he have another book he is thinking about writing?

“I’m being encouraged by some people to write a second book. I’m thinking about it, but it won’t take me another 30 years,” Hart said, laughing ruefully.