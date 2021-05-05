 Skip to main content
'Sounds of the Earth': A glimpse of the past triggers a novel for a retired Napa pastor

Sometimes an image or event can touch a person so deeply that it results in a lifelong quest. This was the case for Ed Hart, retired pastor of Napa’s  First Presbyterian Church and author of “Sounds of the Earth,” published this year by Clay Bridges Press.

During a phone interview, Hart revealed that the impetus for his novel began 47 years ago. He was returning home from a funeral in the Silver Valley of Idaho when he saw a monument of a miner holding a drill aloft.

It was the Sunshine Miners Memorial, erected by sculptor Ken Lonn, commemorating miners who lost their lives in the May 2, 1972 Sunshine Mine Fire, one of the worst disasters in mining history.

Asking his driver about it, Hart learned that the man still dreamed about the tragedy that had occurred two years before, and that he had driven a hearse for many of the miners who died. Of the 93 men trapped in the smoke-filled mine during the fire, only two survived.

Hart questioned others who had been around during the horrendous event, and as he heard the personal remembrances from more people, he felt compelled to write about it.

In 1984, using the Sunshine Mine Fire as a backdrop for a novel that deals with seeing disaster through the lives of the people rather than statistics, Hart started writing the book that would take him or over three decades to complete.

Hart said he owes a debt of gratitude for historic reference to Gregg Olsen, the author of “The Deep Dark,” which gives an accurate account of the Sunshine Mine Fire disaster.

Though “Sounds of the Earth” reveals the sorrow that the Sunshine Mine Fire brought to many people, most of the 300-page novel is not directly about the tragedy.

Instead, there is an upbeat tone to the book as a reader is enticed the into the lives of various diverse characters. Conversations between characters ranges from baseball to deep philosophical subjects and everything in-between.

At first, there seems to be little connection between the characters, but their lives and relationships mesh further along in the book as the Sunshine Mine fire becomes the focus of the story.

With few exceptions the characters in the novel are fictional, yet they are so believable and interesting that a reader comes to view them as friends and keeps turning the pages.

As an author Hart uses the actions and conversations between his characters to share important life lessons.

“I was a pastor for three decades so story telling became a part of my life,” Hart said. “I learned that people learned more from stories than just presenting ideas. The novel is about faith, forgiveness and hope.”

“Contained within the story are the effects of the historic events of the time,” Hart said. “I try to convey that the more we embrace death as a part of life, the more we embrace life itself.”

This well-crafted novel is filled with such deep insight into a broad spectrum of humans that a reader wonders if Hart’s years as a pastor contributed to his exceptional understanding of human nature.

During 39 years of being a pastor at three churches Hart listened to people as they shared their hopes, joys, griefs and concerns with him - and he came to this conclusion: “Everyone has a story.”

Hart has always been a storyteller. Even as a child playing by himself, he created stories and adventures to entertain himself.

He lived in a neighborhood that was almost without children. There was only one other child living there besides Hart, so the two boys became good friends.

When Hart was in second grade, a first-grade friend died from aspirating on a balloon during a birthday party at school.

“One of the first truths I learned was death is a part of life,” Hart said.

Hart had an exceptional teacher the year he lost his friend, the boy who was only other child in his neighborhood. He honored her by dedicating “Sounds of the Earth” to her.

What message would Hart like people to get from his book?

“I want people to be grateful for the gift of life and to examine their own story in light of the gift that God has given us,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed writing the book and I’m enjoying the response,” he said. “It is not about the money. I’d encourage people to write – or to express their creativity in whatever form it takes.”

“People knew I was writing a book and were always asking me when I was going to finish it.

They might be surprised that I finished it. I’ve been surprised by the fact that I haven’t had any bad reviews,” said Hart, with a chuckle.

“On Amazon 87 percent of people have given me five stars and the others four stars,” he continued. “People like the characters. People say they laughed through parts of it and cried through others. All the responses have been positive.”

Does he have another book he is thinking about writing?

“I’m being encouraged by some people to write a second book. I’m thinking about it, but it won’t take me another 30 years,” Hart said, laughing ruefully.

Even without writing and editing, Hart has a full life in retirement. He has been married to his wife Kathleen for 51 years. The couple have five children and 10 grandchildren who keep them busy. They live in Spokane, Washington.

As pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Napa from 1995 until his retirement in 2011, Hart said he and his wife enjoyed their time in this community and have fond memories of the experience.

“We met many people in Napa who continue to be our friends and we keep coming back,” he said.

“Sounds of the Earth” can be purchased at Napa Bookmine and Copperfields in Napa, as well as through Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

