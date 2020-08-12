'The Classic Grill' captures the immigrant experience in Vallejo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Econome of Northern California published her debut novel, "The Classic Grill – A Tale of Greek Gods and Immigrant Heroes," in June.

This story portrays a Greek-American family's struggles in Vallejo in 1942. The novel examines the themes of family conflicts, ethnic discrimination, sexual identity and the impact of World War II.

The novel received Honorable Mention from the Maurice Prize in Fiction 2020 that is sponsored by the College of Letters and Sciences at UC Davis and New York Times best-selling author John Lescroart.

Econome's book is a work of fiction, although she was inspired by the three Classic Grill restaurants that were located in Vallejo, Santa Rosa and Napa. Econome focused on Vallejo's The Classic Grill restaurant on Georgia Street in old downtown Vallejo from 1927–1940.

The Classic Grill in Napa, at 963 Main St., was operated by Greek friends of Econome's grandparents.