For fans of Napa history, Michael Amen has written “The Dream Bowl – Where Goodman, Ellington, and the Grateful Dead Convene.”
It’s available at Bookmine and Copperfield’s in Napa.
Amen, who grew up in Napa, said he recalls visiting his grandparents lived in Vallejo. “As a kid in a car, during those trips to Vallejo, we would pass the Dream Bowl, a dance hall that (back then, circa 1956) was in a field all by itself. It was a large white building with an arched roof that as a 9- or 10-year-old I always found fascinating. I would later learn its incredible history that began in 1941 and involved having every major swing band you could think of.”
Following the Swing Era, it brought in all the major countryand western acts during the mid-’50s to the early ‘60s.
The long list of performers at the Dream Bowl includes Benny Goodman Orchestra, Duke Ellington, Johnny Cash, Bob Wills, Merle Haggard, the Grateful Dead.
“For a brief period in 1969, it had both local and Bay Area rock bands. I was lucky enough to see, during those last months, Santana and the Grateful Dead on different nights. Opening for the Grateful Dead was Napa band Amber Whine. I was fortunate enough to interview both musicians who had performed there and people who managed its operation.”
Amen includes profiles of John Coltrane, Johnny Cash, Sonny Rollins and Bob Willis in his book, which is filled with anecdotes and memories.
Amen attend Alta Heights Elementary, Silverado Junior High and Napa High, graduating in 1965.
“I worked a variety of blue-collar jobs after high school and eventually started at age 41, with great satisfaction, my own landscaping business Grass Roots Gardening, and did so for the next 21 years until retirement.
He and his wife Sylvia celebrated their 45th anniversary in October. “We love to read, travel, go to concerts, and from 2011 to 2017-18 shared season tickets with another couple to Warriors games. Between us, we have four adult children, six adult, grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, not an adult, and another on the way, also not an adult.”
“Even when very young, I was captivated by music of all sorts, and there was a lot of it around the house growing up.”
“My mother often played the family piano and with my older sisters, Paula and Shirley, we were just the right age to experience the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. Through records and TV, I experienced the music from my parents’ generation, and all else that followed into the sixties and beyond. I developed an avid interest in a wide variety of jazz musicians as a teen, subscribing to Downbeat magazine, and began what is now an extensive collection of vinyl and CD recordings. The same enthusiasms followed with my subsequent interest in rock while I still loved jazz.”
“We have musicians in our family; our son Michael Papenburg is a guitarist in the band Petty Theft, and my sister Lynda plays in two Napa bands: Sweet Burgundy, and Otis and Company. Sylvia and I still go and get excited at concerts and I expect to continue that enriching experience so long as we are physically able to do so. It is not possible to express the depth of enjoyment music and performance has provided and continues to provide. I’m exhilarated to see that more and more studies are under way that investigate music’s effects from a neuroscience point of view, which reveal the importance of music to our collective well-being.”