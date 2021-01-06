The long road to justice: The 37-year search for a Napa woman's murderer

Guadagni said the similarities between Melanson's other crimes — a marker by which he would apparently tear panty hose off his victim's one leg but leave it on the other was significant.

He did worry, however that the actual evidence, the 37-year-old cigarette butt, was enough. It placed him at the bar in Napa but not in the blood-spattered storeroom where Muriel found Anita was found by her sister. "I didn't know if that would be strong enough," he said.

But then there was interview of Melanson when Detective Winegar went to Colorado to question him. Melanson said he had never been to Napa, had never heard of it. "Where is it?" he asked Winegar. When the detective told him, they had his DNA on the cigarette, Melanson continued to insist he'd never been to Napa.

"He lied," Gaudagni said.

Muriel Fagiani, became a local legend as the watchdog of Napa government. She died in 2010, but by then the Napa team was able to tell her that they were sure they had got the man who had murdered her sister. With this resolution, she sold the building that had remained locked for so many years to a local man, Steve Hasty, who renovated the historic building. Today it is Avow, a restaurant on Main Street.