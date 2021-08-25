The Napa Poet's Corner: And poetry is unbottled wine

Truchard Winery hosted a Wine to Poem gathering on Aug. 14, when 40 poets, writers, spouses and musicians gathered to taste amazing Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet. The sipping, swirling, smiling, sniffing lead to three imaginative collective poems to be exhibited in their tasting room for all to enjoy.
Beautiful places are almost alive
when you visit them
you can feel them breathe – M.M. Ildan
Truchard Vineyards is a small, family-owned winery in the Carneros region of Napa Valley. Proprietors Tony and Jo Ann Truchard have managed a successful vineyard and grown exceptional grapes for nearly 40 years. Through their hard work and devotion to their property, they helped pioneer grape growing in the Carneros region of Napa.
In 1989, the Truchards established a winery and began producing wines using only their estate-grown fruit. JoAnne Truchard joyfully offered a welcome. She told personal stories of her life and the winery. She shared wonderful information about growing grapes in the Carneros region. She said the Truchard Chardonnay was Barbara Bush’s favorite – no politics involved!
Chardonnay was our first taste. Alan Arnopole rapped, “Yo Napa started out as ocean floor.” Awe gleamed as writers swayed with the rhythm. A Chardonnay-found poem based on phrases from the delighted poets began to write itself:
Golden grapes in Napa sun
Wind’s touch swirl
Anticipate first sip
She’s a bit of a tart
Butterscotch hint of smooth cream
Crisp but gentle
Soft on pallet
Wind whispers through wine
Poets inspired
Rethinking Barbara Bush
Thank you to:
1.J. Petraglia; 2. A Robinson; 3. J. McDonald; 4. M. McKee; 5. C. Carsell; 6. S. Bruce; 7. E. Bruce; 8. J Osterman; 9. N Robinson; 10 G. Spratt; 10. K. Aman
I thought I heard John Keats pontificate from the barrel room wishing he was with us:
“Give me books, wine, fruit, fine weather and
a little music played out of doors
by somebody I do not know.” ― John Keats
Alan Arnopole sung "With Gnarled Old Oak" as we sipped Truchards' Pinot Noir. Another found poem fashioned itself as it eavesdropped on the poet’s scribbles.
Earthen crush fired clay
Rich red jammy plums
Grateful for this life elegance
Long legged lady
Scarlet whisper
Jeweled juice nuanced smoothness
Earthy warm embrace
Carneros in a glass
I could drink a case of you
And still be on my feet
1. M. Gudenius; 2. J. Prescott; 3. J Spratt; 4. M. David; 5. J. Baker; 6. B. Davis; 7. S. Sanderson; 8. G. Baker; 9 +10. N. Triglia
I thought I saw Benjamin Franklin hiding in the nearby vineyard, his glass empty.
“The discovery of a wine
is of greater moment
than the discovery of a constellation.
The universe is too full of stars.”- B. Franklin
Cabernet was our final taste. Alan’s melodic original-Cabernet, Halleluiah, Amen transported us to the swirling. Yes, the taste inspired another found poem.
First sip explodes
Tells the truth never lies
Dark and true
Aerated memories
Left me speechless
1. J. McDonald; 2. V. Ferrell; 3. D. Toboni; 4. M. Lyon; 5. M. Waterson
Even Rumi’s voice pontificated, holding an empty glass and an open journal:
“Either give me more wine or leave me alone.” ― Rumi
Truchard winery is at 3234 Old Sonoma Road, Napa. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. Call 707-253-7153.
When you leave a beautiful place
You can carry it with you
Wherever you go – A. Stoddard
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County.