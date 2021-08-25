The Napa Poet's Corner: And poetry is unbottled wine

Truchard Winery hosted a Wine to Poem gathering on Aug. 14, when 40 poets, writers, spouses and musicians gathered to taste amazing Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet. The sipping, swirling, smiling, sniffing lead to three imaginative collective poems to be exhibited in their tasting room for all to enjoy.

Beautiful places are almost alive

when you visit them

you can feel them breathe – M.M. Ildan

Truchard Vineyards is a small, family-owned winery in the Carneros region of Napa Valley. Proprietors Tony and Jo Ann Truchard have managed a successful vineyard and grown exceptional grapes for nearly 40 years. Through their hard work and devotion to their property, they helped pioneer grape growing in the Carneros region of Napa.

In 1989, the Truchards established a winery and began producing wines using only their estate-grown fruit. JoAnne Truchard joyfully offered a welcome. She told personal stories of her life and the winery. She shared wonderful information about growing grapes in the Carneros region. She said the Truchard Chardonnay was Barbara Bush’s favorite – no politics involved!