The Napa Poet's Corner: And poetry is unbottled wine

The Napa Poet's Corner: And poetry is unbottled wine

truchard winery

The Wine to Poem Gathering at Truchard Winery. 

 Submitted photo

Truchard Winery hosted a Wine to Poem gathering on Aug. 14, when 40 poets, writers, spouses and musicians gathered to taste amazing Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet. The sipping, swirling, smiling, sniffing lead to three imaginative collective poems to be exhibited in their tasting room for all to enjoy.

Beautiful places are almost alive

when you visit them

you can feel them breathe – M.M. Ildan

Truchard Vineyards is a small, family-owned winery in the Carneros region of Napa Valley. Proprietors Tony and Jo Ann Truchard have managed a successful vineyard and grown exceptional grapes for nearly 40 years. Through their hard work and devotion to their property, they helped pioneer grape growing in the Carneros region of Napa.

In 1989, the Truchards established a winery and began producing wines using only their estate-grown fruit. JoAnne Truchard joyfully offered a welcome. She told personal stories of her life and the winery. She shared wonderful information about growing grapes in the Carneros region. She said the Truchard Chardonnay was Barbara Bush’s favorite – no politics involved!

Chardonnay was our first taste. Alan Arnopole rapped, “Yo Napa started out as ocean floor.” Awe gleamed as writers swayed with the rhythm. A Chardonnay-found poem based on phrases from the delighted poets began to write itself:

Golden grapes in Napa sun

Wind’s touch swirl

Anticipate first sip

She’s a bit of a tart

Butterscotch hint of smooth cream

Crisp but gentle

Soft on pallet

Wind whispers through wine

Poets inspired

Rethinking Barbara Bush

Thank you to: 

1.J. Petraglia; 2. A Robinson; 3. J. McDonald; 4. M. McKee; 5. C. Carsell; 6. S. Bruce; 7. E. Bruce; 8. J Osterman; 9. N Robinson; 10 G. Spratt; 10. K. Aman

I thought I heard John Keats pontificate from the barrel room wishing he was with us:

“Give me books, wine, fruit, fine weather and

a little music played out of doors

by somebody I do not know.” ― John Keats

Alan Arnopole sung "With Gnarled Old Oak" as we sipped Truchards' Pinot Noir. Another found poem fashioned itself as it eavesdropped on the poet’s scribbles.

Earthen crush fired clay

Rich red jammy plums

Grateful for this life elegance

Long legged lady

Scarlet whisper

Jeweled juice nuanced smoothness

Earthy warm embrace

Carneros in a glass

I could drink a case of you

And still be on my feet

1. M. Gudenius; 2. J. Prescott; 3. J Spratt; 4. M. David; 5. J. Baker; 6. B. Davis; 7. S. Sanderson; 8. G. Baker; 9 +10. N. Triglia

I thought I saw Benjamin Franklin hiding in the nearby vineyard, his glass empty.

“The discovery of a wine

is of greater moment

than the discovery of a constellation.

The universe is too full of stars.”- B. Franklin

Cabernet was our final taste. Alan’s melodic original-Cabernet, Halleluiah, Amen transported us to the swirling. Yes, the taste inspired another found poem.

First sip explodes

Tells the truth never lies

Dark and true

Aerated memories

Left me speechless

1. J. McDonald; 2. V. Ferrell; 3. D. Toboni; 4. M. Lyon; 5. M. Waterson

Even Rumi’s voice pontificated, holding an empty glass and an open journal:

“Either give me more wine or leave me alone.” ― Rumi

 Truchard winery is at 3234 Old Sonoma Road, Napa. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment only.  Call 707-253-7153.

When you leave a beautiful place

You can carry it with you

Wherever you go – A. Stoddard

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County. 

