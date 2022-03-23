The Poet's Corner: A poem for Yukraine

A friend and poet Sylvia Griffiths sent me this heartfelt poem this week. She and I are both members of the Solstice Writers of St Helena.

I thought it would be so appropriate for the Register -- a poetic look at the fearfulness we are feeling.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Sylvia said, "When I wrote this poem I was overwhelmed by the contrast between the horrific images of the invasion of Ukraine and the contrast with the lovely, comfortable life I lead and fear for where the unwarranted violence would lead."

invasion ukraine 2022

they are merely phantoms random images

i view on a screen from the warm comfort

of my cushioned chair while i sip

sweetened coﬀee from a painted mug

these rapidly displayed photographs

gathered by unseen witnesses bear

testament to violence and destruction

diﬃcult to comprehend separated

as i am by myriad miles of earth’s

circumference and the limiting bounds

of sheltered personal experience

in this age of instant information

we are each historian chronicler

recorder capturing wordless truths

evidence of transgressions preserved

an aging woman hair silver as my own

stands frozen in her bomb shattered home

numb despair etched in smoke shaded grays

a young woman kneels weeping cradling an

automatic riﬂe she learned to

shoot only yesterday she waits to face

battle against machine guns tanks missiles

a teacher now facing the need to kill

who had once lived only to nurture

as i breathe in the soft sun-warmed air

of spring’s slowly lengthening days i ﬁnd

it diﬃcult to imagine the chill

reality of winter hardened people

roaming unsafe streets to gather bottles

raw material of molotov cocktails

small stones that countless davids will cast

to fell the goliath that now marches

with relentless purpose to crush the ﬁrm

resolve of a small country’s resistance

too many photographs hasty images

that numb the imagination with their

hard unchoreographed brutality

too many questions by violence raised

what world awaits when bitter conﬂict ends

Sylvia Griﬃths, March 3, 2022

A gathering of poets

Local musicians and poets gathered in Yountville on March 12 to share the wonderful relationship between verse and music in many forms.

Eric Fidel hands danced on the congo drums. He talked about how beat is the basis of all tunes and verse. He lives only down the street from me. I often dance to the mailbox as he plays in his garage. We were mesmerized by his improvisation.

Jim Lyon wrote:

"Bong, Bang, Bip-bip

Hands on skin-flat

Fingers, palms, on and on

Slap, flap, jack"

Ernie Cabral’s flexible fingers played his harmonica in C. We listened to him create "Somewhere over the Rainbow" and remembered Issy and his dream of that somewhere-place. Oh to listen a little 4-inch instrument and Ernie’s deep in and out breaths creating such magical sound. Joan Osterman wrote:

Free kindness to fly

Like breezes

Breathing

Birds-free

A dear friend Gordon Lustig created delicious guitar sounds and sang with his soothing voice. He shared with us his own compositions. Songs of kindness, love, hope, and change touched the audience. An anonymous poet wrote:

Gentle and sweet

Melancholy with a beat

Brings me to tears

While facing my fears

Some closed their eyes others swayed in their chairs. I was inspired to write:

Be kind

Be free

Open your mind

Be kind

A spring in your step

Open your mind

Be kind

Our last musician was John Armstrong. He sat so effortlessly on a chair with guitar his only companion. He sang an original song titled "Elusive." As I listened to his melody and lyrics, I thought of people I knew growing up who were evasive, always on the move. Aren’t we all at times in our life elusive? Cathy Carsell wrote:

Escape to a world of exhilaration

Songs of love, life, fury, and imagination

We ended with a surprising finale. I chose some songs before the gathering thinking I would sing an eclectic song. I don’t know how it happened, but I invited Eric, Ernie, Gordon, and John to take the stage me. I asked for the sound of the key of C. I began to sing "Oh Shenandoah," "Amazing Grace," "Bows and Flows of Angel Hair." Something quite miraculous happened. We were creating an unearthly improvisational composition. To invent it again would probably be impossible. But what a joy to be open and let the muse inspire.

Ernie and his wife Jeanne (smiling from the audience) wrote this collective poem to sum up the wonderful event:

Listen to the primitive beat of the drums

The backbone of the movement

Kind guitar and energetic harmonica melodies

Blended perfectly

Evidence that beautiful music

Is created when least expected

After the gathering both poets and musicians lingered. I heard mostly wows and thank yous. As I walked out of the empty gym, I still heard the melodies, felt the smiles and applauses.

I leave you with Lenore Hirsch’s inspirational poem:

And like life

When the last note plays

It’s time to let go

And embrace the silence