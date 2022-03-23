The Poet's Corner: A poem for Yukraine

A friend and poet Sylvia Griffiths sent me this heartfelt poem this week. She and I are both members of the Solstice Writers of St Helena.
I thought it would be so appropriate for the Register -- a poetic look at the fearfulness we are feeling.
Sylvia said, "When I wrote this poem I was overwhelmed by the contrast between the horrific images of the invasion of Ukraine and the contrast with the lovely, comfortable life I lead and fear for where the unwarranted violence would lead."
invasion ukraine 2022
they are merely phantoms random images
i view on a screen from the warm comfort
of my cushioned chair while i sip
sweetened coﬀee from a painted mug
these rapidly displayed photographs
gathered by unseen witnesses bear
testament to violence and destruction
diﬃcult to comprehend separated
as i am by myriad miles of earth’s
circumference and the limiting bounds
of sheltered personal experience
in this age of instant information
we are each historian chronicler
recorder capturing wordless truths
evidence of transgressions preserved
an aging woman hair silver as my own
stands frozen in her bomb shattered home
numb despair etched in smoke shaded grays
a young woman kneels weeping cradling an
automatic riﬂe she learned to
shoot only yesterday she waits to face
battle against machine guns tanks missiles
a teacher now facing the need to kill
who had once lived only to nurture
as i breathe in the soft sun-warmed air
of spring’s slowly lengthening days i ﬁnd
it diﬃcult to imagine the chill
reality of winter hardened people
roaming unsafe streets to gather bottles
raw material of molotov cocktails
small stones that countless davids will cast
to fell the goliath that now marches
with relentless purpose to crush the ﬁrm
resolve of a small country’s resistance
too many photographs hasty images
that numb the imagination with their
hard unchoreographed brutality
too many questions by violence raised
what world awaits when bitter conﬂict ends
Sylvia Griﬃths, March 3, 2022
A gathering of poets
Local musicians and poets gathered in Yountville on March 12 to share the wonderful relationship between verse and music in many forms.
Eric Fidel hands danced on the congo drums. He talked about how beat is the basis of all tunes and verse. He lives only down the street from me. I often dance to the mailbox as he plays in his garage. We were mesmerized by his improvisation.
Jim Lyon wrote:
"Bong, Bang, Bip-bip
Hands on skin-flat
Fingers, palms, on and on
Slap, flap, jack"
Ernie Cabral’s flexible fingers played his harmonica in C. We listened to him create "Somewhere over the Rainbow" and remembered Issy and his dream of that somewhere-place. Oh to listen a little 4-inch instrument and Ernie’s deep in and out breaths creating such magical sound. Joan Osterman wrote:
Free kindness to fly
Like breezes
Breathing
Birds-free
A dear friend Gordon Lustig created delicious guitar sounds and sang with his soothing voice. He shared with us his own compositions. Songs of kindness, love, hope, and change touched the audience. An anonymous poet wrote:
Gentle and sweet
Melancholy with a beat
Brings me to tears
While facing my fears
Some closed their eyes others swayed in their chairs. I was inspired to write:
Be kind
Be free
Open your mind
Be kind
A spring in your step
Open your mind
Be kind
Our last musician was John Armstrong. He sat so effortlessly on a chair with guitar his only companion. He sang an original song titled "Elusive." As I listened to his melody and lyrics, I thought of people I knew growing up who were evasive, always on the move. Aren’t we all at times in our life elusive? Cathy Carsell wrote:
Escape to a world of exhilaration
Songs of love, life, fury, and imagination
We ended with a surprising finale. I chose some songs before the gathering thinking I would sing an eclectic song. I don’t know how it happened, but I invited Eric, Ernie, Gordon, and John to take the stage me. I asked for the sound of the key of C. I began to sing "Oh Shenandoah," "Amazing Grace," "Bows and Flows of Angel Hair." Something quite miraculous happened. We were creating an unearthly improvisational composition. To invent it again would probably be impossible. But what a joy to be open and let the muse inspire.
Ernie and his wife Jeanne (smiling from the audience) wrote this collective poem to sum up the wonderful event:
Listen to the primitive beat of the drums
The backbone of the movement
Kind guitar and energetic harmonica melodies
Blended perfectly
Evidence that beautiful music
Is created when least expected
After the gathering both poets and musicians lingered. I heard mostly wows and thank yous. As I walked out of the empty gym, I still heard the melodies, felt the smiles and applauses.
I leave you with Lenore Hirsch’s inspirational poem:
And like life
When the last note plays
It’s time to let go
And embrace the silence
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register!
