The Poet's Corner: A trio of haiku events

Napa County Libraries invited Haiku poetry to abound.
In Sept. 8, the Napa Library welcomed writers and poets into a large room with so appreciated air-conditioning.
Haiku transformed us
Deep into special moments
It’s simple essence
Haiku guru John Petraglia (he has written 250 haiku) invited long-time verse-writers first-time poets to write haiku poems of 17 syllables. In three lines of 5-7-5 that evoked images of the natural world. Napa Library was his first classroom.
Provocative words
Some colorful imagery
Illumination
After 15 minutes of silence preceded by many tips and examples and encouragement by John these following haiku emerged:
Nine one awakened
World in mourning clouds crowding
On this morn we morn
— Mike McKee
Dragon fly buzzing
Simmering wet dry high low
Landing on the cat
— Leslie Gates
Blue Lines indicate
Disabled parking only
Walking is a gift
— Nick Triglia
Ninety degrees out
Quiet cool library room
Balm for body soul
— John Petraglia
On Oct. 13, eight poets gathered at the Calistoga Library with John Petraglia and Jim McDonald. Special guest Beclee Wilson, a former poet laureate, graced us with some of her original haiku. Not only did the poets write an original Haiku but shared an inspiration from the event.
John Petraglia stresses that “Haiku allows the poet to stay in the present moment in a very profound way.” He wrote:
Think of it the moon
With no light of its own
Bright as day tonight
Jim McDonald said: “Haiku invites me to also stay in the moment, consider adding a universal twist in my poems.” He wrote:
Buff squirrel scurries
Along top board of back fence
What’s the neighbor got
Nick Triglia offered that “this is my second gathering but I learned different and new ways to approach the writing of a haiku.” He fashioned:
Potential spam risk
Ring ring ring ring don’t do it
Who was calling me
Sara Miller remembered astonishing childhood experiences as possible themes for haiku. “We are in the present moment as kids”.
Can’t fit into haiku
Maybe if loose verbiage
Slim insights arrive
Beclee Wilson chose selections from her book of verse some haiku form others a variation of the 5-7-5 form She read:
Woman on fire
Red Bird Rising
Feel winds change
John left us with a quote to ponder:
“A haiku expresses much and suggests more in a few possible words.”
American Canyon Library hosted a trio of poets on Nov. 10. It was our last haiku event. We missed John Petraglia, our haiku master, but this event took the haiku into the Ekphrastic genre and nudged us to explore haiku and humor.
Jim McDonald invited us to explore enso painting and let the strokes speak a Haiku
Jim and I drew a simple circle. I wrote:
A circle appears
Black reaches strains to touch
But edges do not match
Jim also wrote about his simple circle:
Circle moves in flow
As drips diverge in splatter
Darkness into light
Nick Triglia painted a flower and wrote:
Potted Poinsettia
Bright red leaves bring Xmas Day
Decayed leaves come spring
Nick Triglia reminded us that haiku is “playful verse.” I am not known for humor, but he encouraged me to write:
Mother used to say
If you can’t say something nice
you are like myself
Nick graced us with many numerous haiku. This my favorite:
Springtime weather like
Woman picking out new shoes
Clouds sun wind rain hail
Jim McDonald recited his humorous haiku:
Masked inside for hours
Waiting to flee unadorned
I can breathe again
Thanks to all the poets for making this trio of haiku events so rich and memorable.
Our next series starting in January will look deeply at ekphrastic poetry. Painting from local artist will inspire verse galore. Hope to see you at the Libraries. January at the Napa Library; February at the Calistoga Library and American Canyon Library in March.
Marianne Lyon is Napa County poet laureate.