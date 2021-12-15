The Poet's Corner: A trio of haiku events

Napa County Libraries invited Haiku poetry to abound.

In Sept. 8, the Napa Library welcomed writers and poets into a large room with so appreciated air-conditioning.

Haiku transformed us

Deep into special moments

It’s simple essence

Haiku guru John Petraglia (he has written 250 haiku) invited long-time verse-writers first-time poets to write haiku poems of 17 syllables. In three lines of 5-7-5 that evoked images of the natural world. Napa Library was his first classroom.

Provocative words

Some colorful imagery

Illumination

After 15 minutes of silence preceded by many tips and examples and encouragement by John these following haiku emerged:

Nine one awakened

World in mourning clouds crowding

On this morn we morn

— Mike McKee

Dragon fly buzzing

Simmering wet dry high low

Landing on the cat

— Leslie Gates

Blue Lines indicate

Disabled parking only

Walking is a gift

— Nick Triglia

Ninety degrees out

Quiet cool library room

Balm for body soul

— John Petraglia

On Oct. 13, eight poets gathered at the Calistoga Library with John Petraglia and Jim McDonald. Special guest Beclee Wilson, a former poet laureate, graced us with some of her original haiku. Not only did the poets write an original Haiku but shared an inspiration from the event.

John Petraglia stresses that “Haiku allows the poet to stay in the present moment in a very profound way.” He wrote:

Think of it the moon

With no light of its own

Bright as day tonight

Jim McDonald said: “Haiku invites me to also stay in the moment, consider adding a universal twist in my poems.” He wrote:

Buff squirrel scurries

Along top board of back fence

What’s the neighbor got

Nick Triglia offered that “this is my second gathering but I learned different and new ways to approach the writing of a haiku.” He fashioned:

Potential spam risk

Ring ring ring ring don’t do it

Who was calling me

Sara Miller remembered astonishing childhood experiences as possible themes for haiku. “We are in the present moment as kids”.

Can’t fit into haiku

Maybe if loose verbiage

Slim insights arrive

Beclee Wilson chose selections from her book of verse some haiku form others a variation of the 5-7-5 form She read:

Woman on fire

Red Bird Rising

Feel winds change

John left us with a quote to ponder:

“A haiku expresses much and suggests more in a few possible words.”

American Canyon Library hosted a trio of poets on Nov. 10. It was our last haiku event. We missed John Petraglia, our haiku master, but this event took the haiku into the Ekphrastic genre and nudged us to explore haiku and humor.

Jim McDonald invited us to explore enso painting and let the strokes speak a Haiku

Jim and I drew a simple circle. I wrote:

A circle appears

Black reaches strains to touch

But edges do not match

Jim also wrote about his simple circle:

Circle moves in flow

As drips diverge in splatter

Darkness into light

Nick Triglia painted a flower and wrote:

Potted Poinsettia

Bright red leaves bring Xmas Day

Decayed leaves come spring

Nick Triglia reminded us that haiku is “playful verse.” I am not known for humor, but he encouraged me to write:

Mother used to say

If you can’t say something nice

you are like myself

Nick graced us with many numerous haiku. This my favorite:

Springtime weather like

Woman picking out new shoes

Clouds sun wind rain hail

Jim McDonald recited his humorous haiku:

Masked inside for hours

Waiting to flee unadorned

I can breathe again

Thanks to all the poets for making this trio of haiku events so rich and memorable.

Our next series starting in January will look deeply at ekphrastic poetry. Painting from local artist will inspire verse galore. Hope to see you at the Libraries. January at the Napa Library; February at the Calistoga Library and American Canyon Library in March.

Marianne Lyon is Napa County poet laureate.