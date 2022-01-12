The Poet's Corner: Food for the soul

"Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much." — Helen Keller

Fifteen brave poets and writers, masked and distanced, gathered at the Yountville Community Hall on Jan. 8 to consider poetry as nourishment for the soul.

John Petraglia lead a discussion of poetic ways to imagine hope, gratitude, new beginnings, and community. Our goal for the afternoon was to fashion a found poem. Poets would offer a line or two from their poems. John would take these lines and fashion a poem. This found verse will be placed in the 500 bags given out at the Food Bank in Napa. Thanks to Copy Corner in Napa for printing the poems free of charge.

Alan Arnopole incanted songs to inspire verses. Some shared their rough drafts with a poet next to them. Other writers were very quiet, awaiting the muse to nudge them to fashion a line. I was so impressed with these gifted writers and what inspiring verses they created.

Here is the found poem that John Petraglia created and the wonderful poets mentioned below who contributed to this verse. What a joy to be in the presence of such feeders of the soul.

New Beginnings: Poetry is Food for the Soul

With the sliver of the silver quarter moon

the year turns

one foot forward, another follows

At night we see stars from distant galaxies

the light sets the darkness free

Early dawn breaks the dark

so now is the time to savor

Each day is a new egg

more nutritious when shared

In a swirl of bright colors

beam the love of sun, earth, sky

to embrace nature’s gifts

mustard blooms ‘neath the vines

mountains awash in greens

preferring as I do the living whole

I see as I hear to move in the flow

knowing that intoning can change reality

ahead the road filled with hope

open to the new again.

Contributing poets included John Petraglia, Linda Kay Murphy, Cathy Carsell, Alan Arnopole, Eileen Tabios, Lance Burris, Joan Osterman, Robin Gabbert, John Armstrong, Jim McDonald, Suzanne Bruce, Kathy Edwards, Bill Murphy.

Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate.