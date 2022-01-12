The Poet's Corner: Food for the soul

"Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much." — Helen Keller
Fifteen brave poets and writers, masked and distanced, gathered at the Yountville Community Hall on Jan. 8 to consider poetry as nourishment for the soul.
"Every moment is a fresh beginning." — T. S. Elliot
John Petraglia lead a discussion of poetic ways to imagine hope, gratitude, new beginnings, and community. Our goal for the afternoon was to fashion a found poem. Poets would offer a line or two from their poems. John would take these lines and fashion a poem. This found verse will be placed in the 500 bags given out at the Food Bank in Napa. Thanks to Copy Corner in Napa for printing the poems free of charge.
"As we express our gratitude we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them." John Kennedy
Alan Arnopole incanted songs to inspire verses. Some shared their rough drafts with a poet next to them. Other writers were very quiet, awaiting the muse to nudge them to fashion a line. I was so impressed with these gifted writers and what inspiring verses they created.
"Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found its words." — Robert Frost
Here is the found poem that John Petraglia created and the wonderful poets mentioned below who contributed to this verse. What a joy to be in the presence of such feeders of the soul.
New Beginnings: Poetry is Food for the Soul
With the sliver of the silver quarter moon
the year turns
one foot forward, another follows
At night we see stars from distant galaxies
the light sets the darkness free
Early dawn breaks the dark
so now is the time to savor
Each day is a new egg
more nutritious when shared
In a swirl of bright colors
beam the love of sun, earth, sky
to embrace nature’s gifts
mustard blooms ‘neath the vines
mountains awash in greens
preferring as I do the living whole
I see as I hear to move in the flow
knowing that intoning can change reality
ahead the road filled with hope
open to the new again.
Contributing poets included John Petraglia, Linda Kay Murphy, Cathy Carsell, Alan Arnopole, Eileen Tabios, Lance Burris, Joan Osterman, Robin Gabbert, John Armstrong, Jim McDonald, Suzanne Bruce, Kathy Edwards, Bill Murphy.
"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness." — Desmond Tutu,
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate.