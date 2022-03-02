The Poet's Corner: Music to poem at home

"Music is a world within itself with a language we all understand."

— Stevie Wonder

In the comfort of their own home, poets listened to “A Story to Tell,” an original composition by Bill Gantt. It is divided into five sonic chapters:

1. Something's Missing,

2. It’s Time to Go

3. It’s a Foggy Day

4. The Sun’s Out; Let’s play

5. We Found It

Suzanne Bruce wrote "Seasonal Stories" inspired by all five chapters:

Seasonal Stories

1.

Listen as notes float

merge into seasonal thoughts

land with gracious peace

2.

Autumn’s falling leaves

twist as they lightly release

land with gracious peace

3.

Soft snowflakes tumble

solace as they mesmerize

land with gracious peace

4.

Spring trees awaken

blossoms give way to green leaves

land with gracious peace

5.

Sun boldly appears

hot days melt into warm nights

land with gracious peace

I too was urged to write one poem after listening to Bill’s astounding masterpiece. I chose the title "Vibrato" as I was pulled over and over to the slightly tremulous effect imparted by the instrumental sounds adding warmth and expressiveness by slight and rapid variations in pitch. Bill invited me to stay in the moment with my feelings note by note phrase by phrase chapter my chapter.

Vibrato

Do you have a moment to listen

for just a little while

away from your daunting to-do’s

Lean into that which is beyond words

Go even farther than the melody

Where sounds become a threshold

into a way of being

Harmony renders as if

breathing over me like a god

I can’t comprehend the immensity

any more than

a teacup can collect a waterfall

My own breathing captures

imitates magnified trembling phrases

Gorgeously I drink from minor timbre

inviting me on a journey

Enthralling seconds carry

entangle me in pain and joy

sounds seem to unshutter my soul

I feel myself seeing flowers

unwrapping their petals

Sounds trail off like skywriting

Can you still taste canorous current

smooth like honey from a spoon

Do not forget this moment

It could mean everything

Lenore Hirsch was inspired to write about the collection as well.

Stories like lives

have beginnings

middles ... and endings

capture times of success

and celebration

joy easy to remember

tell of struggle and growth

pain and loss

feelings hard to forget

Stories like lives

shift from slow to fast

anguish to gladness

and when the last note plays

it's time to let go

and embrace the silence

John Petraglia chose Chapter 2 - It’s Time to Go

What have I done In my life

That merits the proud burst

Musical flourish, Flashy display

From a trumpet, French horn

Brass partners

Announcing my story

My peek at destiny

In a fanfare for being me

Finally by now.

Please join us in Yountville on March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Yountville Community Gym. Local musicians along with Bill Gantt will play and improvise. Poets will read already fashioned poems. We will whittle some time to compose a verse inspired by the musicians.

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." Bob Marley