The Poet's Corner: Music to poem at home

"Music is a world within itself with a language we all understand."
— Stevie Wonder
In the comfort of their own home, poets listened to “A Story to Tell,” an original composition by Bill Gantt. It is divided into five sonic chapters:
1. Something's Missing,
2. It’s Time to Go
3. It’s a Foggy Day
4. The Sun’s Out; Let’s play
5. We Found It
Suzanne Bruce wrote "Seasonal Stories" inspired by all five chapters:
Seasonal Stories
1.
Listen as notes float
merge into seasonal thoughts
land with gracious peace
2.
Autumn’s falling leaves
twist as they lightly release
land with gracious peace
3.
Soft snowflakes tumble
solace as they mesmerize
land with gracious peace
4.
Spring trees awaken
blossoms give way to green leaves
land with gracious peace
5.
Sun boldly appears
hot days melt into warm nights
land with gracious peace
I too was urged to write one poem after listening to Bill’s astounding masterpiece. I chose the title "Vibrato" as I was pulled over and over to the slightly tremulous effect imparted by the instrumental sounds adding warmth and expressiveness by slight and rapid variations in pitch. Bill invited me to stay in the moment with my feelings note by note phrase by phrase chapter my chapter.
Vibrato
Do you have a moment to listen
for just a little while
away from your daunting to-do’s
Lean into that which is beyond words
Go even farther than the melody
Where sounds become a threshold
into a way of being
Harmony renders as if
breathing over me like a god
I can’t comprehend the immensity
any more than
a teacup can collect a waterfall
My own breathing captures
imitates magnified trembling phrases
Gorgeously I drink from minor timbre
inviting me on a journey
Enthralling seconds carry
entangle me in pain and joy
sounds seem to unshutter my soul
I feel myself seeing flowers
unwrapping their petals
Sounds trail off like skywriting
Can you still taste canorous current
smooth like honey from a spoon
Do not forget this moment
It could mean everything
Lenore Hirsch was inspired to write about the collection as well.
Stories like lives
have beginnings
middles ... and endings
capture times of success
and celebration
joy easy to remember
tell of struggle and growth
pain and loss
feelings hard to forget
Stories like lives
shift from slow to fast
anguish to gladness
and when the last note plays
it's time to let go
and embrace the silence
John Petraglia chose Chapter 2 - It’s Time to Go
What have I done In my life
That merits the proud burst
Musical flourish, Flashy display
From a trumpet, French horn
Brass partners
Announcing my story
My peek at destiny
In a fanfare for being me
Finally by now.
Please join us in Yountville on March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Yountville Community Gym. Local musicians along with Bill Gantt will play and improvise. Poets will read already fashioned poems. We will whittle some time to compose a verse inspired by the musicians.
"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." Bob Marley
