The Poet's Corner: Painting to Poem at Home

""It doesn't matter how the paint is put on, as long as something is said." — Jackson Pollock
So many wonderful artists and poets are choosing to stay safe from COVID-19 in the comfort of their homes. What if I send the poets some visual art and rouse them to consider writing an Ekphrastic poem? I remembered the quote by Robert McKee: "A fine work of art — music, dance, painting, story — has the power to silence the chatter in the mind and lift us to another place.”
Thanks to local artists Nancy Gates and Jim McDonald, I was able to send photos of their paintings to poets all around Napa Valley and beyond. What follows is a miracle collection of poems that, when standing next to Jim or Nancy’s paintings, create an exquisite duet. But, dear reader, these wonderful poems can stand on their own.
"No matter what people tell you words and ideas can change the world." — anonymous
Sarah Miller was stirred by Jim MacDonald painting of a blue sky and intoxicating clouds:
Another harvest
clouds lolling on the breeze
wine better with age.
Eileen Tabios wrote about Jim’s painting of a starry night:
When mountains brown
the immediate sky dampens
fiery hues to create
a matching brown mirror
but passion can’t hide
and must release stars
exploding against
worlds without color
Nancy Gates' "Mystical Crane," flying through the evening air burnished by the sinking sun impelled Suzanne Bruce to write:
The dimming red glow
of a setting sun white crane
scans smooth water
mellow horizon an unceasing reach —
And from Marita Dorenbecher:
Moment frozen in time
wings down, the great egret slows
under the red sky warning
over a dark sea
the sun still glows golden
a path to where
From Robbin Gabbert:
Shimmering specter
the crane takes flight
transcending
fiery setting sun
Nancy Gates fashioned a red barn in a familiar rural setting. Peggy Prescott responded:
The most iconic of pastoral images
traditional red barn beside a silo
filled with abundance, fruits of life
of hard, honest, humble work
Jim McDonald gave the poets a painting that to me is an aerial view of a multilayered landscape. Brenda Davis was roused to write:
After being rooted in dark earthy layers
I rise from the hard ground
and erupt into the ether
Jim McDonald’s painting of an open door into a room energized Karen Pierce Gonzalez to write:
Front door closed.
Closed without a knob to turn,
it won’t open. Open it could let me in.
inside, I could look out the window
and see myself staring back —
Hold this verse by Lorraine A. Visovsky the next time to visit an art gallery.
Four pieces of art
to be viewed one by one?
or single impressions of a whole
the artist’s thought when all done
They evoke different feelings
yet somehow the same
calmness, tumult, simplicity
all without a name —
Google a famous (or not) painting. Be curious about what shape your verse may take. Consider visiting Sam Chapman’s "Flowers from Monet’s Garden" in Yountville Community Center Gallery until April 8 for inspiration
"Painting is silent poetry and poetry is a painting that speaks." — Plutarch