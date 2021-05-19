The Poet's Corner: Painting to Poem in Yountville

A collection of writers joined Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon and Arts Council Chair Jim McDonald for an ekphrastic poetry afternoon on May 8. (Ekphrastic comes from the Greek for the written description of a work of art).

A skrim of sunshine warmed the entrance to the Art Gallery in Yountville. Alan Arnopole wrote and sang a song inspired by Nancy’s Gates' "Orange Sky" inviting poets to enter the gallery.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Participants from Napa County of all ages were mesmerized by the audacious, otherworldly paintings in the show, “Yountville Artists x 3,” featuring works by Nancy Gates, Jeff Spratt, and Yvonne Bundy.

After viewing the paintings, ekphrastic verse emerged singing of love, conflict, humor, and pathos. Curls of rhyme drifted around. Couplets rose like resplendent clouds. Some poems occasioned a blend of senses. Some invited a chuckle, a nod of the head, some stirred longings deep inside. Below is a tease of a cento poem collected from some of those attending the event

Joyce Prescott wrote of Spratt’s painting "Old Woman Waits":

She’s ready to go

She has no place to go

She waits

Michelle Kendell fashioned: