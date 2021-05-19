 Skip to main content
The Poet's Corner: Painting to Poem in Yountville
The Poet’s Corner

The Poet's Corner: Painting to Poem in Yountville

  Updated
Marianne Lyon, Napa County poet laureate

Yountville resident Marianne Lyon has been selected for a two-year term as poet laureate of Napa County.

 Submitted photo

A collection of writers joined Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon and Arts Council Chair Jim McDonald for an ekphrastic poetry afternoon on May 8. (Ekphrastic comes from the Greek for the written description of a work of art).

A skrim of sunshine warmed the entrance to the Art Gallery in Yountville. Alan Arnopole wrote and sang a song inspired by Nancy’s Gates' "Orange Sky" inviting poets to enter the gallery.

Participants from Napa County of all ages were mesmerized by the audacious, otherworldly paintings in the show, “Yountville Artists x 3,”  featuring works by Nancy Gates, Jeff Spratt, and Yvonne Bundy.

After viewing the paintings, ekphrastic verse emerged singing of love, conflict, humor, and pathos. Curls of rhyme drifted around. Couplets rose like resplendent clouds. Some poems occasioned a blend of senses. Some invited a chuckle, a nod of the head, some stirred longings deep inside. Below is a tease of a cento poem collected from some of those attending the event

Joyce Prescott wrote of Spratt’s painting "Old Woman Waits":

She’s ready to go

She has no place to go

She waits

Michelle Kendell fashioned:

When we next meet

Won’t you please

Pause a few minutes

And visit with me

Jim McDonald reflected on "Still Life Onions" by Gates:

Peel back timeless layers

Holding submerged secrets

Kathy Mawer wrote of Gate’s "Apple"

This kind of apple is tart

Like a splash of cool water

Dana Rodney responded to "Time" by Yvonne Bundy:

Time peeks one-eyed

through a double lens

Taunting me with

whys and it’s when’s

Bundy’s "Hope" inspired Cathy Carsell to pen:

Spirit dwells within

Caressing arms

On saucy wings of hope

 “Yountville Artists x 3,” runs through Friday, June 4, at the Yountville Community Arts Center,  6516 Washington St.

Don’t miss the charismatic alluring paintings by local artists. You may be inspired to write a verse or two.

Cheers, Marianne Lyon

Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate for 2021.

+2
Art Notes: Growing poetry in Napa Valley
Entertainment

Art Notes: Growing poetry in Napa Valley

  Updated

Napa County's new poet laureate, Marianne Lyon, is a guest speaker at the monthly Napa Valley Writers meeting and will lead a poetry-writing event at the Yountville Community Center. Also, a new artists' collective has a grand opening.

