The Poet's Corner: Painting to Poem in Yountville

A collection of writers joined Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon and Arts Council Chair Jim McDonald for an ekphrastic poetry afternoon on May 8. (Ekphrastic comes from the Greek for the written description of a work of art).
A skrim of sunshine warmed the entrance to the Art Gallery in Yountville. Alan Arnopole wrote and sang a song inspired by Nancy’s Gates' "Orange Sky" inviting poets to enter the gallery.
Participants from Napa County of all ages were mesmerized by the audacious, otherworldly paintings in the show, “Yountville Artists x 3,” featuring works by Nancy Gates, Jeff Spratt, and Yvonne Bundy.
After viewing the paintings, ekphrastic verse emerged singing of love, conflict, humor, and pathos. Curls of rhyme drifted around. Couplets rose like resplendent clouds. Some poems occasioned a blend of senses. Some invited a chuckle, a nod of the head, some stirred longings deep inside. Below is a tease of a cento poem collected from some of those attending the event
Joyce Prescott wrote of Spratt’s painting "Old Woman Waits":
She’s ready to go
She has no place to go
She waits
Michelle Kendell fashioned:
When we next meet
Won’t you please
Pause a few minutes
And visit with me
Jim McDonald reflected on "Still Life Onions" by Gates:
Peel back timeless layers
Holding submerged secrets
Kathy Mawer wrote of Gate’s "Apple"
This kind of apple is tart
Like a splash of cool water
Dana Rodney responded to "Time" by Yvonne Bundy:
Time peeks one-eyed
through a double lens
Taunting me with
whys and it’s when’s
Bundy’s "Hope" inspired Cathy Carsell to pen:
Spirit dwells within
Caressing arms
On saucy wings of hope
“Yountville Artists x 3,” runs through Friday, June 4, at the Yountville Community Arts Center, 6516 Washington St.
Don’t miss the charismatic alluring paintings by local artists. You may be inspired to write a verse or two.
Cheers, Marianne Lyon
Marianne Lyon is Napa County's poet laureate for 2021.