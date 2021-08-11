The Poet's Corner: Poetry galore at the Napa Valley Writers' Conference 2021

To the NVW Conference 2021 on Monday, I went.
Next to me sat a fellow poet Jim MacDonald.
This morning so many masked familiar faces I saw.
In the auditorium with our awaiting notebooks we wrote.
Does this syntax seem odd to you readers? Well, it is called inverted syntax. refers to a change in the pattern of words in the formation of a sentence. It serves as an effective literary device to create rhyming patterns, a specific tempo, a certain mood, or a dramatic effect. Many famous poets have used this changing pattern of words.
At our first poetry lecture at the Napa Valley Writers Conference 2021, Victoria Chang invited us to mix things up. She gave us wonderful examples of this fun way to fashion lines in a poem.
Jim McDonald generously shared:
“In a mystifying maze, the glue of life lost.”
Cathy Carsell inverted:
“Solace from pain, conscious caring beings seek”
These famous lines do you recognize? (See answers at the end of the article.)
1. “Whose woods these are I think I know”
2. Powerful you have become, the dark side I sense in you.
3. To be or not to be, that is the question
The 9 a.m. lecture given by Brian Teare on Tuesday, I attended.
The poet Rachel Zucker has written, “Brian Teare is master poet. He can ‘write rain into the picture’ and make the written word seem real.... He resists the way the lyric attempts to lull us or protect us from pain. In [his] poems language fails. The form, the poem, paper, the lyric—even pain fails. And in this failure, I am moved beyond words, through words, and brought back to pleasure, to freedom, to the perfect weather of true grief, to the spectacular disaster that is life.”
When I heard him speak, I was called to balance my inner poetic voice:
“It is the end of the world as we know it"
“Art maybe a necessity as beehives are to bees"
“Language excludes people and ideas"
“Poems have to hold us in a vast diversity”
Brian Teare's most recent book, "Doomstead Days," offers a series of walking meditations on our complicity with the climate crisis. His poems document the interdependence of human and environmental health and use fieldwork and archival research to situate chronic illness within bioregional and industrial histories.
I am left with him saying:
"We can’t face this alone.
We all need to come together
to think the unthinkable.
Poetry has a place in this crisis.
Arts should and their words of care and hope
can break the unthinkable code.”
Wednesday: Honored to be in the presence of Brenda Hillman
One of contemporary American poetry’s most eclectic and formally innovative writers, Brenda Hillman is known for poems that draw on elements of found texts and documents, personal meditation, observation, and literary theory. Her mission was to invite all writers to keep a journal. She said that the process is indispensable. She shared snippets of her own journal during this Covid time. She described journaling as:
"first thoughts being in the moment
hand scribbles private inklings
doodles weekly daily struggles
gapes between self and world
poetic lines maybe stolen
resolutions wise sayings
pithy remarks observations
ramblings self-advice"
She read from a bouquet of famous journals. She said that Franz Kafka, Camille Dungy, Yeats and Baudelaire fashioned poems based on their entries. She reiterated that journaling often gives writers advice seeds for their poetry. So fellow writers, grab a notebook (not your phone) and become a scientist of the world inside and out. Maybe a few poems will arise. Even become published.
Day 4, Gillian Conoley glittered many memorable gems about writing a single line
She asked: “In the 22nd century, what will the line look like and do?” Especially during this time of Covid, isolation and loss of focus, how can we be present to the interior shifts of what we are experiencing?” Here is a found poem I fashioned from her wisdom of poetic line. It’s Sonics, Syntax and Time of Change:
Line is inscription
Boundary
Horizontal stretch to infinity
Alternative energy
Piece of music
Container and vehicle
Thrives between writer and reader
Partakes of a singularity plurality
Claims both shape and time
Connected to the life force
She delved into poems by Robert Hayden, Guiseppe Ungaretti and Don Mee Choi. We explored how the lines of their poems interacted with the whole poem. I must admit reader, that I have spent more thought on the wholeness of my poetry than on the individual lines. Thanks, so much, Gillian, for inviting me to consider each line as its own container.
Writer Geoff Leigh, sitting next to me said:
“I get so caught up in what I say, the big picture,
that I lose the preciousness of the way I get there
line by line.”
Dear writer, I leave you with a quote from Gillian to hold when you write your next poem, story, novel:
The line is an exquisite
form of travel:
it’s sinuousness its stops
mark gape sentence
fragment brushstroke
its quickness and
languor.
(Answers for Monday quotes)
1. Robert Frost
2. Yoda
3. Shakespeare
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County.