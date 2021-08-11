The Poet's Corner: Poetry galore at the Napa Valley Writers' Conference 2021

2. Powerful you have become, the dark side I sense in you.

3. To be or not to be, that is the question

The 9 a.m. lecture given by Brian Teare on Tuesday, I attended.

The poet Rachel Zucker has written, “Brian Teare is master poet. He can ‘write rain into the picture’ and make the written word seem real.... He resists the way the lyric attempts to lull us or protect us from pain. In [his] poems language fails. The form, the poem, paper, the lyric—even pain fails. And in this failure, I am moved beyond words, through words, and brought back to pleasure, to freedom, to the perfect weather of true grief, to the spectacular disaster that is life.”

When I heard him speak, I was called to balance my inner poetic voice:

“It is the end of the world as we know it"

“Art maybe a necessity as beehives are to bees"

“Language excludes people and ideas"

“Poems have to hold us in a vast diversity”