The Poet's Corner: Poetry, Power and Politics

can leech poetry out of our lives

Let your writing, your poetry write itself

Trust the process

Get out of the way

Do the work

Feed the muse

Art and poetry

are the best part of humanity

For the poet there is no difference

between studio and the world

I am so grateful that Eileen has accepted my invitation to speak to the Revolutionary Poets of Napa County on Oct. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Yountville Library.

What to expect? She will talk about the process of writing especially poetry.

If you purchase her "DoveLion" book, she will give those (free of charge) her resent book: "The In(ter)vention of the Hay(na)ku." The collection holds "Selected Tercets 1996-2019." She has invented her own form of poetry, which she will share and invite us to explore her tercet creation.