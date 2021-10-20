 Skip to main content
The Poet's Corner: Six words can write a Hay(ku)na poem

The San Francisco Review of Books has called Eileen Tabios “one of the more adventurous and truly creative poets” 

American Book Review says: “Her poems are a restlessness, an ardent quest for a means of pure say.”

Eileen Tabios believes that “to bring a poem into the world is to bring the world into a poem.”

Twenty-five eager poets gathered on Oct. 9 in the Yountville Community Center to listen to Eileen Tabios talk about her recent book "DoveLion" and teach us how to write her fascinating poetic form Hay(na)ku.

Eileen described this new form of writing a poem, Hay(na)ku, which has one word in the first line, two in the second and three in the third. You may be interested that Dante invented the tezza rima to write his "Divine Comedy." Haiku appeared earlier, in the 13th century in Japan.

Poets voiced their joy and their newly formed Hay(na)ku poems. Some poets offered their compliments: Bonnie Long said of the afternoon, “This was a wonderful poetry rush.” Sylvia Griffith, with a big smile, affirmed that Eileen taught us a form of poetry with so much freedom.” Peggy Prescott shared that “sometimes writing with tighter rules can be freeing.” Lorraine Visovsky wrote, “Eileen presented a lyrical, rhythmical, ethnic experience through her imaginative writing.”

A special thanks to the poets who crafted these Hay(na)ku poems:

Chained

Tortured soul

Cries for freedom — N. Triglia

Not

One word

Spoken but thoughts — B. Toboni

Tickles

Don’t stop

Who are you — D. Mattioli

Heavy

Her eyes

They lift loads — M. Gudenius

Gymnasium

Classroom new

Eager poets writing — Toni DeLong

Acorns

Covered ground

Dangerous to walk on — Doris Forsythe

Listen

Quiet wind

Reveal your secrets — Jim McDonald

Attention

It’s gone

Left me lonely — unknown poet

Yountville

Visitors relishing

Lucky local lives — Lorraine Visovsky

Later in the afternoon, Eileen challenged the poets to change it up in their own creative way.

On a lighter note, Jim Lyon moved away from the 1-2-3 and wrote:

2 singles and a homerun

High low fast hard

You are out

Win loose

Win

Fast

Base hit

Out at third

Sliding into second base

Play hard fast get dirty

Go Giants!!!!!

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County. 

