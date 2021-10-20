The Poet's Corner: Six words can write a Hay(ku)na poem

The San Francisco Review of Books has called Eileen Tabios “one of the more adventurous and truly creative poets”

American Book Review says: “Her poems are a restlessness, an ardent quest for a means of pure say.”

Eileen Tabios believes that “to bring a poem into the world is to bring the world into a poem.”

Twenty-five eager poets gathered on Oct. 9 in the Yountville Community Center to listen to Eileen Tabios talk about her recent book "DoveLion" and teach us how to write her fascinating poetic form Hay(na)ku.

Eileen described this new form of writing a poem, Hay(na)ku, which has one word in the first line, two in the second and three in the third. You may be interested that Dante invented the tezza rima to write his "Divine Comedy." Haiku appeared earlier, in the 13th century in Japan.