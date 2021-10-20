The Poet's Corner: Six words can write a Hay(ku)na poem

The San Francisco Review of Books has called Eileen Tabios “one of the more adventurous and truly creative poets”
American Book Review says: “Her poems are a restlessness, an ardent quest for a means of pure say.”
Eileen Tabios believes that “to bring a poem into the world is to bring the world into a poem.”
Twenty-five eager poets gathered on Oct. 9 in the Yountville Community Center to listen to Eileen Tabios talk about her recent book "DoveLion" and teach us how to write her fascinating poetic form Hay(na)ku.
Eileen described this new form of writing a poem, Hay(na)ku, which has one word in the first line, two in the second and three in the third. You may be interested that Dante invented the tezza rima to write his "Divine Comedy." Haiku appeared earlier, in the 13th century in Japan.
Poets voiced their joy and their newly formed Hay(na)ku poems. Some poets offered their compliments: Bonnie Long said of the afternoon, “This was a wonderful poetry rush.” Sylvia Griffith, with a big smile, affirmed that Eileen taught us a form of poetry with so much freedom.” Peggy Prescott shared that “sometimes writing with tighter rules can be freeing.” Lorraine Visovsky wrote, “Eileen presented a lyrical, rhythmical, ethnic experience through her imaginative writing.”
A special thanks to the poets who crafted these Hay(na)ku poems:
Chained
Tortured soul
Cries for freedom — N. Triglia
Not
One word
Spoken but thoughts — B. Toboni
Tickles
Don’t stop
Who are you — D. Mattioli
Heavy
Her eyes
They lift loads — M. Gudenius
Gymnasium
Classroom new
Eager poets writing — Toni DeLong
Acorns
Covered ground
Dangerous to walk on — Doris Forsythe
Listen
Quiet wind
Reveal your secrets — Jim McDonald
Attention
It’s gone
Left me lonely — unknown poet
Yountville
Visitors relishing
Lucky local lives — Lorraine Visovsky
Later in the afternoon, Eileen challenged the poets to change it up in their own creative way.
On a lighter note, Jim Lyon moved away from the 1-2-3 and wrote:
2 singles and a homerun
High low fast hard
You are out
Win loose
Win
Fast
Base hit
Out at third
Sliding into second base
Play hard fast get dirty
Go Giants!!!!!
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County.