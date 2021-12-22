The Poet's Corner: The Youth to Art poems

The urge to draw

must be quite deep within us

because children love to do it

David Hockney

On a sunny afternoon on Dec. 11, the walls of the Yountville Art Gallery hugged 35 amazing paintings. Poets strolled in delighted intimacy with cats, balloons, a lone boat on rising waves, a burning sun setting and a starry night sky and much more. Writers were asked to converse with two or more paintings, then listen for a whisper of encouragement and inspiration for a short verse to offer the young artists. This gentle cheering-on and short poems will be given to the youth artists.

Jim McDonald and Nancy Gates joined me to nudge poets and writers to write: “Your painting made me smile”; “Congratulations”; “You are one of a kind”; “Powerful perspective”; “Flowing lines”; “Simplicity”;

“Imaginative”; “Makes me happy”; “I can feel the sunshine”; “You told me a story”; “Your painting is one of a kind”; “Thanks for sharing your passion”; “You took me to outer space”; “Rockin.’”

Poems flowed, danced, sang and cheered from the poets' pens. The paintings were so exciting that they inspired some verse. Brushstrokes invited poets to stop and talk to them. The paintings said to all of us “Remember you were a child once. Hope you will buy a brush some paints and swirl your own masterpiece. You are not too old.”

"Every child is an artist.

The problem is how to remain an artist.

Once we grow up."

Pablo Picasso

These poets either were present or sent in a note and verse before the event. I am so grateful to the following writers: S. Bruce, J. Osterman, M. Dorenbecker, Kerri Dorman, Lori Hennigh, A. Pendragon, N. Triglia, J. Prescott, J. McDonald, K. Gonzalez, R. Gabbert, H. McDermott, T. McDermott, G. Leigh, S. Viskovich, S. Sandurson, M. Grinnell, S. Stensaas, N. Gates, K. Edwards, L. Ruegg, J. Dunbar, M. Gudenius,

Who knows -- maybe they will change a youth’s life even for a minute. Who knows maybe the note and poem will encourage the young artist to develop into their true-ness they are meant to become.

Art helps youth become themselves

instead of like everyone else

Sydney Clemens

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate for Napa County.