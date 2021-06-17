The Poet's Corner: Two poetry rich events in Napa Valley

"Tail of a Heart" by Dominic Triglia heartened by M.L. Duffy’s "Open Heart" arouses the reader to imagine your doggie. "You should feel it when a tail of a heart/Is flappin’ against your leg."

Quatrains, sonnets, free verse, and haiku forms persuaded poets to engage with them to compose verse.

"The Chef" by Lorenzo Mills stirred maybe-hungry John Petraglia to write a few haiku to wet our whistle: "Follow the recipe/No invent adapt create/Chef’s private dinner."

"Rock Mushrooms" outside the post office persuaded Barbara Toboni to write one as well: "Why many mushrooms/An abundance of mushrooms/So mushrooms for all."

Yountville local Myna David reflected on "Raven and Poly," sculptured by Bruce Gueswel: "Two sides of the same coin/Two Sculptures by the same Sculptor/Never the twin shall meet."

Locals Marita Dorenbecher and Jeanne and Ernie Cabral gave voice to "The Future of the World" by Don Moore.

"Tiptoeing on the brink/Weighing every step/With no perceivable safety net/Praying for balance on Earth" -M. Dorenbecher

The world depends on us/Let us lead the way/Let us all join hands/And walk together as one"- J&E Cabral