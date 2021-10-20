'The Unraveling': A Napa author's story of a painful silence

“People ask me today why I didn’t go into therapy. It wasn’t in vogue in those days. I felt like I just had to pick up the pieces and go on. My friend told me I should get my emotions out by writing. Every year for my birthday, she gave me a journal. But I never used them.”

Fifty-two years went by. Keller married and moved to the Napa Valley. One day a handwritten letter came to her. It was from a person explaining that she thought Keller was her grandmother.

Keller was in shock; she described it as “a huge jolt to my inner core.” Could she resurrect that painful time that she’d kept buried so deeply and for so long?

“My supportive husband said, 'Slow down and let’s make sure it’s authentic.' Through snail mail, we exchanged letters and got to know one another.”

“When I wrote to my daughter and granddaughter, trying to explain a little bit about those rigid, strict times, I realized this was a story that needed to be told in a broader way. There was more to tell. Writing the book meant learning to deal with my own feelings that I’d kept down. It was hard. In many places, I’d choke up and the pages would be damp with tears.”