'The Unraveling': A Napa author's story of a painful silence

Picture a time before the #metoo movement, before Roe versus Wade, before easily obtainable birth control pills, back when a woman would be sent to an institution because of unintended pregnancy. Unimaginable to current young people, this was the era of illegal, unsafe abortions and when, in the 1960s alone, an estimated 2 million babies were put up for adoption. Unlike today’s open adoptions, those records were sealed, and the mother knew nothing of her baby’s fate.
Napa author Meredith Keller’s book, “The Unraveling, the Price of Silence” (June 2021, Gatekeeper Press) tells her chilling account of those dark days.
“People now don’t understand those times,” Keller said. “Then, you heard of a number of girls shuttled out of town. Their families were shamed. Even today, poor people or those in debt have no options. I thought I should put a spotlight on those who don’t have a choice and what that does, how it affects a wide swath of people.”
“In the ’50s and ’60s there was no concept of date rape, it wasn’t part of the vocabulary. Nobody spoke or knew about it. Rape clinics didn’t exist. Those who gave their babies away lived with the unknown.”
In the weeks before college graduation, Keller and her sorority sisters attended a celebration after finals. A drug was slipped into her drink. Warnings that people get today—not to leave your drink unattended, don’t take a drink from a stranger, the term "roofie" (generic slang for a date-rape drug)—were unthinkable concerns. Keller woke the next morning with only fuzzy images, flashes of light and sounds, unable to piece together what had happened to her.
She was embarrassed and, like most everyone else in those days, felt the woman, somehow, was always to blame. When she realized she was pregnant, the only one she could tell was her older sister. Her sister, who’d had an unplanned pregnancy with her boyfriend, had married him and was unhappy with her life. Neither of them knew how to find a back-alley abortionist nor wanted Keller to be sequestered in a home where she’d be indoctrinated that she was bad, and her identity would be changed while there.
“No one had heard of acquaintance rape. I was lucky that my parents loved me very much and I could always bring a problem home. My father would have fits of anger but there was an underlying love. I was surprised that they went to great lengths to find a safe place with a nice family for me to stay during my pregnancy. I wanted to get away for their sake as well because of the disgrace.”
She gave birth to a healthy baby girl and gave the child her own middle name, Ann. The baby was whisked away quickly from her mother’s arms.
Keller went on to lead an exciting life. She moved to Chicago where she was a food editor for a restaurant magazine and then went into advertising as a copywriter, then publicist, and marketing executive.
Despite leading an active life, she was always reserved with men and held back her deep feelings and history. She didn’t confide in anyone about the baby she’d given up to strangers. It took her years to learn to trust again.
“People ask me today why I didn’t go into therapy. It wasn’t in vogue in those days. I felt like I just had to pick up the pieces and go on. My friend told me I should get my emotions out by writing. Every year for my birthday, she gave me a journal. But I never used them.”
Fifty-two years went by. Keller married and moved to the Napa Valley. One day a handwritten letter came to her. It was from a person explaining that she thought Keller was her grandmother.
Keller was in shock; she described it as “a huge jolt to my inner core.” Could she resurrect that painful time that she’d kept buried so deeply and for so long?
“My supportive husband said, 'Slow down and let’s make sure it’s authentic.' Through snail mail, we exchanged letters and got to know one another.”
“When I wrote to my daughter and granddaughter, trying to explain a little bit about those rigid, strict times, I realized this was a story that needed to be told in a broader way. There was more to tell. Writing the book meant learning to deal with my own feelings that I’d kept down. It was hard. In many places, I’d choke up and the pages would be damp with tears.”
“Story-telling de-mystifies the times when women had so few choices. Initially, I started writing to answer the granddaughter writing me and my own young granddaughters about the repressive times of illegal abortion and illegitimacy. Realizing they probably could not grasp the condemnation for victims and families, my story soon became one that just needed to be told. Putting pen to paper in those letters was a reflection and I learned more about myself and the decisions I’d made. It was a long journey.”
She learned that every year on her birthday, Ann wrote a letter to her unknown birth mother, thanking her for having the courage to give her up. Ann is now a Ph.D. nurse practitioner, who teaches nursing graduate students.
What does Keller want to come from “The Unraveling?”
“I’m hoping people will pass it on to their young adults to read. Unintended pregnancy and rape are multifaceted, and women need to be aware constantly. I hope people will feel free to talk and be open about it. It was hard telling my son about that part of my past and that he had a sister. I want parents to start talking with their daughters. If the situation arises, to discuss every possible solution.”
“Mostly, I want people to be aware that these times existed. Some legislators want to go back there. They aren’t hearing these stories from women who lived through it. The scarlet A used to shame women for adultery, now it’s for abortion. I’m not saying abortion is right or wrong, but every woman should have a right to choose. Be tough and move on.”
“Everyone should be able to create their own life. There’s no right path forward.”
