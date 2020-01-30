This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron) Last week: _
2. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) Last week: 2
3. "Lost" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 1
4. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 5
5 "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano (Dial) Last week: 4
6. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam) Last week: 6
7. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon) Last week: 8
8. "Moral Compass" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 3
9. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende (Ballantine) Last week: _
10. "Agency" by William Gibson (Berkley) Last week: _
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press) Last week: _
2. "Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite" by Peter Schweizer (Harper) Last week: _
3. "Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual" by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's) Last week: 1
4. "Boundless: Upgrade Your Brain, Optimize Your Body & Defy Aging" by Ben Greenfield (Victory Belt) Last week: _
5. "Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown) Last week: 5
6. "All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living" by Morgan Harper Nichols (Zondervan) Last week: _
7. "The Defined Dish: Whole30 Endorsed, Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes" by Alex Snodgrass (HMH) Last week: 6
8. "The Values Compass: What 101 Countries Teach Us About Purpose, Life, and Leadership" by Dr. Mandeep Rai (Simon & Schuster) Last week: _
9. "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope" by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf) Last week: 4
10. "Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything" by B.J. Fogg (HMH) Last week: 13