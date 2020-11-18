'Torn Lilacs': a story of love and courage in World War II from a Napa author

On the cover of “Torn Lilacs,” by Henry Michalski, a photograph shows a young couple, looking shy but hopeful. He is older, serious and earnest. She, smiling, is holding an armful of lilacs, that fragrant harbinger of returning spring.

Fela Kurvent was a lively, attractive teen-ager, who had caught the eye of a young sheet metal worker, Josek Michalski After hearing her sing and watching her dance, he knew she was the one for him.

Eventually, she decided she liked him best of all her admirers, and in ordinary times, they might have married and continued life as their families had, observing traditions and holidays, raising a family in their comfortable home in their bucolic village.

But their hometown was Gostynin, Poland, and they were Jews, about to experience the collapse of humanity that was Nazi Germany.

Fela accepted Joska as he was drafted into the Polish army and called to active duty in advance of the 1939 German invasion of their country that started World War II. After Poland fell, Joska became a Russian prisoner of war in Oleska in Ukraine. The Nazis arrived in Gostynin, “in the heart of Poland, along the beautiful Skrwa River in an idyllic expanse of fields, woods, streams and valleys,” a town with a population of about 7,000, of whom 2,000 were Jews.