Your August in Books: No beach? No problem!

This summer isn’t turning out quite as we’d hoped, is it? Let’s look on the bright side: the weather has been glorious, we’re all learning new skills in the kitchen and around the home, and writers keep on writing fantastic books. Even if your beach reading this year looks more like backyard reading, I wanted to highlight some great upcoming novels to round out your summer reading.
Carl Hiaasen is well known as a hilarious writer of mysteries. Taking inspiration from his home state of Florida, Hiaasen always provides a tale both devious and ridiculous. “Squeeze Me” (Aug. 25) has a political bent: the murder victim of Hiaasen’s latest is a well-known supporter of the current president, who wastes no time politicising her untimely death. His first lady is also up to no good with a handsome Secret Service agent, and oh by the way, there are some giant pythons on the loose. Hiaasen’s many fans, as well as those new to his work, will find lots to enjoy here.
August also brings us a slew of supremely well-written literary fiction. “Luster” by Raven Leilani is generating a lot of excitement in the indie book world and beyond. Exploring the complexities of modern romantic relationships, as well as the difficulties of being a Black woman trying to make art, “Luster” follows Edie as she finds herself involved with a man who is in an open marriage, then welcomed into his wife and adopted daughter’s lives, as well as into their home. This debut novel deals in knife-sharp social commentary, and introduces us to an important new literary voice.
Historical fiction buffs always welcome a new John Boyne book; he’s known for beautifully written novels set in Ireland in the recent past. “A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom” (Aug. 11) ventures beyond these bounds, all the way to Palestine at the beginning of the first millennium, across history in many other countries, and into the start of the third millennium and what our future may hold. Fans of generational sagas such as Pachinko or Kintu will find much to sink their teeth into here, as we follow a family whose story is marked by violence and art.
“Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy (Aug. 4) is another novel that ventures into the unknown near future. The environment has all but collapsed, and Franny Stone has traveled to Greenland to follow the last flock of Arctic terns on their annual migration. Franny talks her way onto a fishing vessel and convinces them to follow the birds, but her past holds dark secrets that start to catch up with her, leaving the ship’s crew to piece together just what exactly she’s running from, or perhaps to. This is an ode to both the fragility of our natural world and the lengths we go for the ones we love.
Daisy Johnson is a staff favorite at my bookstore, and the youngest writer ever to be shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Her latest novel, “Sisters”(Aug. 25) is about, you guessed it, a complicated sibling relationship, a common theme that in Johnson’s hands turns especially sinister and riveting.
Born just 10 months apart, July and September have always been very close, until school bullying leads to a sudden relocation to an isolated seaside cabin. The change in scenery and the sisters growing apart forces a reckoning.
Daisy Johnson made a name for herself with her short story collection “Fen” and the novel “Everything Under,” and her storytelling abilities continue to grow. Voracious readers looking for something unique, perhaps a new way of experiencing language and fiction, will be well-served picking up a book by Daisy Johnson.
If you’re looking for the ultimate escapist read, it’s hard to get much better than a good young adult fantasy. Newcomer Jordan Ifueko’s novel “Raybearer” (Aug. 18) introduces us to the enthralling world of Aritsar and the strong willed Tarisai, born and bred to become one of the Crown Prince’s Council of 11, the empire’s greatest honor. But her mother, a mysterious figure known only as The Lady, wants Tarisai to instead commit the ultimate act of betrayal, something Tarisai is loath to do. Strong world-building makes this an easy book to fall into and while away the sunny days of August.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com
