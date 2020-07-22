Your August in Books: No beach? No problem!

Historical fiction buffs always welcome a new John Boyne book; he’s known for beautifully written novels set in Ireland in the recent past. “A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom” (Aug. 11) ventures beyond these bounds, all the way to Palestine at the beginning of the first millennium, across history in many other countries, and into the start of the third millennium and what our future may hold. Fans of generational sagas such as Pachinko or Kintu will find much to sink their teeth into here, as we follow a family whose story is marked by violence and art.

“Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy (Aug. 4) is another novel that ventures into the unknown near future. The environment has all but collapsed, and Franny Stone has traveled to Greenland to follow the last flock of Arctic terns on their annual migration. Franny talks her way onto a fishing vessel and convinces them to follow the birds, but her past holds dark secrets that start to catch up with her, leaving the ship’s crew to piece together just what exactly she’s running from, or perhaps to. This is an ode to both the fragility of our natural world and the lengths we go for the ones we love.