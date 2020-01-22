It’s a Leap Year, and you know what that means: the universe is gifting us with an extra day to read! This chance comes around only once every four years and, unlike the looming presidential election, is a welcome addition to the season.
One more day for cozy winter stews, one more day for steaming mugs of hot tea, one more day of the most perfect reading weather you could possibly wish for (aside from those treasured, languid beach days, of course). Our shortest month gets a little bit longer, and we get one more blessed day for books. What better time for a deep dive into a new novel?
Trees are having a moment, and frankly, it’s about darn time. These silent sentinels of the forest are finally becoming better known to us mere mortals, their complexities of biology and ecology opening us up to a wondrous world our ancestors guessed at only in hallucinogen-inspired trances. For those who loved Richard Powers’ “The Overstory,” (as many of you did, as did I), comes “Greenwood,” by Michael Christie (Feb. 25).
Trees inform the intricate structure of this generational saga, taking us through a hundred years of history and future through moments in the lives of four Greenwood family members: Everett, who discovers an abandoned baby in his maple syrup camp; Willow, an environmental activist trying to atone for her father’s sins against nature; Liam, a carpenter in dire straits; and Jake, tour guide to one of the last remaining forests in the year 2034. Trees are metaphor as well as purpose, livelihood, and home in this beautiful novel.
One wonders how William T. Vollmann finds the time to write fiction anymore, what with his massive two-volume screed on climate change, and yet manage he does with “The Lucky Star,” (Feb. 18) a return to the familiar subject of San Francisco’s dispossessed.
Vollmann doesn’t know how to write a short book, so I’ll warn you that this tome clocks in at 672 pages. He returns to the dirty streets of the Tenderloin, this time telling the story of Neva, a woman with magical powers. Our narrator is Richard, one of her worshipers, an introvert and an alcoholic; if you gravitate towards unreliable narrators, Richard fits your bill. This book is admittedly not for everyone—it can be graphic at times, yet for anyone who seeks to understand the daily humiliations of marginalized people, or those who have appreciated Vollmann’s earlier novels, this is a brilliant return to form.
Jenny Offill’s “Department of Speculation” received rave reviews when it was published in 2014; her newest, “Weather,” (Feb. 11), is creating even more of a stir in the book world. I know I’m not the only person who feels guilty worrying about the stressors of my daily life when there is so much anguish in the world.
Beset by the horrors that climate change is visiting upon us, with the American political climate seeming at an all-time ludicrous low, dealing with the quotidian struggles of everyday life has an added layer of futility. Lizzie Benson feels this, deeply. She’s been working as a librarian, tending to her mentally unstable mother and brother while trying to find time with her husband and son, when an old mentor offers her a job. Sylvia’s podcast has become increasingly popular and she needs someone to help answer her mail. Lizzie becomes a witness to our polarized world as she reads and responds to letters from liberals terrified about climate change and conservatives lamenting the fall of western civilization.
How can she deal with her own small life, her own small problems, with the problems of humanity laid so bare before her? As the people in her life start to fall apart or encounter momentous change, she tries to be everything for everyone, but can she do it all? Can she keep all these other voices happy or will her own get swept away in the tide?