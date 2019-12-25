I don’t know about you, but I’m finding my 2020 New Year’s Resolution hard to pin down. Luckily, January brings us plenty of books on a wide range of topics that can help me make a decision. I’ve looked at some trends and picked a few books I think will appeal to many of us, so perhaps both you and I will find some inspiration here. And if not, you can always pick the best resolution of all: Read More Books!
David Levitin, the well-known neuroscientist and author, turns his considerable talents to the subject of aging, a topic that gets only more pressing as lifespans increase and the large baby boomer generation continues to age. In the same vein as Dr. Louise Aronson’s excellent recent work, “Elderhood,” Levitin’s new book, “Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives” (Jan. 7) argues that the years after 60 comprise their own unique developmental stage.
There are challenges, to be sure, but there are also distinct advantages to being older, and our current culture does not do a good job of embracing and using them. This book can absolutely be read for its actionable takeaways on a personal level, but also encourages us as a society to reevaluate the way we approach old age.
In “Kaizen: The Japanese Secret to Lasting Change,” (Jan. 21) Sarah Harvey explains this Eastern principle that encourages small steps that can lead to accomplishing large goals.
This is a welcome approach to change, one that forgives missteps and allows us to be a bit easier on ourselves, making it much more likely that change will stick. Personal progress should be gradual and incremental, not sudden and dramatic. For example, perhaps you’d like to start gardening. Instead of buying hundreds of dollars of plants or ripping up your yard in one frenzied afternoon, your first step could be to research one houseplant you’d like to have. This is such a small action, but doing it and succeeding at it makes you more likely to move on to the next step.
The internet and other communication technologies make it feel as though we’re completely connected to everyone all the time. And yet so many people feel lonelier than ever. Why is that? Kate Murphy proclaims: “You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters.” (Jan. 7)
While emails and texts seem so easy, it’s an inefficient method of communication because so much of what we communicate is unspoken. Body language accounts for half of emotional meaning, and even lip reading plays a large role. Murphy looks at the science and urges us to re-learn how to listen to each other, using research from improvisation classes to hostage negotiators and everything in between. Truly listening to a person can have a profound impact on an emotional and cultural level, Murphy argues.
Those with a more philosophical bent might want to tackle the biggest question there is: “The Meaning of Life” (Jan. 7) is the latest in the popular series The School of Life, published by the organization of the same name. The School of Life’s goal is to help people lead more fulfilling lives.
Their founder and the series editor is prominent philosopher Alain de Botton. This entry in The School of Life is meant to encourage all of us to think about this heady topic rather than leave the hard work to the philosophers. After all, aren’t we all entitled to a meaningful life, and doesn’t that definition differ for each and every one of us? There are many ways to seek meaning: relationships, work, nature. “The Meaning of Life” explains why one person finds meaning in something another might not, and addresses how we can make our lives more meaningful in the manner most appropriate to each of us.