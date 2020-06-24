Your July in Books: Black Authors Matter

Harper’s work in this overwhelmingly white and male profession has taught her a lot about herself, and about the disenfranchised patients she treats. Her insights into the healing process have shown her that empathy is key, and that we are all in need of healing of one kind or another. The stark realities of the emergency room have taught her that certain things are too important to let go (truth, justice), but that others must be (fear). This is another strong addition to the canon of medical memoirs from thoughtful, compassionate physicians.

In “This is My America” by Kim Johnson (July 28), 7-year-old Tracy Beaumont writes letters to Innocence X, an organization that helps falsely accused prisoners find justice. Her father has been on death row for seven years, and is scheduled to be executed in less than a year.

Into this already traumatic life comes another tragedy: Tracy’s older brother, a promising track star, is accused of killing a white girl and arrested in the middle of the night. Tracy takes the law into her own hands, investigating what really happened between Jamal and Angela, uncovering the skeletons of the racist past her Texas hometown has sought to bury. Written for ages 12 and up, this provocative and timely debut novel will grip you until the very end.