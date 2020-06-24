Your July in Books: Black Authors Matter

Books can be, and often are, an escape from reality. But sometimes, reality demands that we sit up and take notice, and the events of the past month have shown us that this is one of those times.
The brutal murders of black men and women are eruptions in a landscape that, since the first African slave was brought unwillingly to this country, has long simmered with volcanic activity just beneath the surface. Books can play a role in helping us wrestle with this past, and to evolve as individuals and as Americans.
Fantastic books like “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo help us to frame our thinking on the subject and move forward.
Representation in all genres is another crucial part of this story, though. White readers can always find themselves in books: there is no shortage of white protagonists, male or female, and plenty of book covers featuring white people. There are far, far fewer books in which a black, indigenous or person of color can recognize themselves.
Black children walking into a bookstore and seeing only a sea of white faces on all the books will not feel safe, or welcomed, or loved. Representation can make the difference between a child who loves reading and one who dreads it as a chore. Additionally, those of us in a position to do so should strive to lift up and elevate voices of black, indigenous or people of color. With my picks for the coming month in publishing, I intend to do just that.
Kenya Rankin, an award-winning author and speaker, collects a wide array of inspiring words from anti-racist thinkers, politicians, athletes, poets, and many more into a beautiful, compact package called “Anti-Raciscm,” part of the new Words of Change series (July 28).
The cover and pages are vibrant and lively, and many of the quotes and excerpts are accompanied by pictures of the luminaries who spoke or wrote them. The appendix features short biographies of each contributor, as well. This collection is uplifting, inspiring, and powerful.
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Natasha Trethewey has written a stunning memoir of her mother’s violent death at the hands of a former husband when Trethewey was just 19 years old. “Memorial Drive” (July 28) explores the ways this trauma shaped Trethewey as a poet and, of course, as an adult.
Trethewey moves from the grief of her mother’s death to a history of her mother’s life in the segregated South; her parents were married illegally, just a year before the landmark Loving v. Virginia case. Trethewey’s experience of grief is universal, but a lifetime lived under the cloud of racism elevates this memoir into a timely exploration of how racism affected every aspect of her mother’s life.
Dr. Michele Harper has worked in emergency rooms at several hospitals, most notably in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia and as chief resident at Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx. She also happens to be female and black; these three aspects of her life inform her debut memoir, “The Beauty in Breaking” (July 7).
Harper’s work in this overwhelmingly white and male profession has taught her a lot about herself, and about the disenfranchised patients she treats. Her insights into the healing process have shown her that empathy is key, and that we are all in need of healing of one kind or another. The stark realities of the emergency room have taught her that certain things are too important to let go (truth, justice), but that others must be (fear). This is another strong addition to the canon of medical memoirs from thoughtful, compassionate physicians.
In “This is My America” by Kim Johnson (July 28), 7-year-old Tracy Beaumont writes letters to Innocence X, an organization that helps falsely accused prisoners find justice. Her father has been on death row for seven years, and is scheduled to be executed in less than a year.
Into this already traumatic life comes another tragedy: Tracy’s older brother, a promising track star, is accused of killing a white girl and arrested in the middle of the night. Tracy takes the law into her own hands, investigating what really happened between Jamal and Angela, uncovering the skeletons of the racist past her Texas hometown has sought to bury. Written for ages 12 and up, this provocative and timely debut novel will grip you until the very end.
Who says you can’t uplift black voices, increase literary representation, AND escape reality all at the same time? “Cinderella is Dead” by Kalynn Bayron does just that (July 7). Two hundred years after the fairy tale, teen girls are paraded around at the Annual Ball and selected by men to be their wives based solely on how fancy their outfits are. Sophia, in an act of desperation, flees the ball and embarks on a journey into the dark heart of Cinderella’s story. In order to lead the life she wants with the person she loves, she must destroy the king. This black LGBTQ heroine is just what we need right now!
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Reach her at elayna@napabookmine.com.
