Your June in Books: Summer reading

An upscale wedding on a remote island provides the perfect backdrop for a locked-room thriller in “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (June 2). Things start to gradually unravel until finally someone ends up dead, and everyone there has secrets they don’t want to reveal.

This author is a great next read for fans of Ruth Ware. You might also like “The Stone Girl” by Dirk Wittenborn (June 16). A small town in the Adirondacks hosts a criminal secret society, The Lost Boys, men who take advantage of wealthy women as a way to gain wealth and power for themselves. Evie grew up in that town but hasn’t been back in years, until a stranger claiming to be an old friend of her mother’s brings her back home in the pursuit of vengeance.

“A Burning” by Megha Majumdar (June 2) is a different kind of thriller, but propulsive nonetheless. Jivan is a Muslim girl accused of a terrorist attack on a trai. PT Sir has been lured into a right-wing political party, and as Jivan descends his own star rises. Lovely holds Jivan’s alibi, but revealing it would put herself in danger. This is a literary novel about many timely, controversial topics, coupled with the breathtaking pace of a commercial thriller.