Your March in Books: Good reads to welcome spring

I don’t know about you, but the first thing I thought when the weather started turning nice earlier this month was, “Oh goody! Now I get to read outside!” There’s a special joy in feeling a sunny breeze upon your face and hearing birds chirping nearby as you dive into another world.

So go on, get reacquainted with your backyard, the park down the street, the patio at Oxbow Public Market or your favorite restaurant. Or take a hike and read at the top of a mountain, or with your feet dipped into a cold clear creek. Perhaps one of these books would like to join you!

I thoroughly enjoyed French author Mona Chollet’s feminist screed "In Defense of Witches," translated by Sophie R. Lewis (March 8). Chollet starts with a look at the history of witch-hunting, a highly gendered pursuit, and shows how anti-female attitudes became entrenched during that period and persist today.

She discusses the judgment laid upon women who decide not to marry or who don’t have children, as well as our culture’s strong aversion to the physical signs of aging (e.g. men who go gray are considered “silver foxes” whereas gray hair on women is often viewed with distaste) and ends with a fascinating explanation of how mastery over nature is equated to mastery over women, as feminine energy is often thought to be more “natural,” more deeply in tune with the earth, than masculine energy.

I reveled in Chollet’s anger and disbelief at the perpetuation of some truly backward assumptions about women; readers who like to keep abreast of new feminist works will want to add this to their list.

If the world doesn’t feel apocalyptic enough for you already, "The Temps" by Andrew DeYoung is a fun, wild ride (March 29). The book starts with Jacob, a highly educated misanthrope who can’t hold down a steady job and has had to move back in with his parents. He finally lands a temp job at Delphi Enterprises, a huge company with its fingers in many pots, though no one seems to be able to explain exactly what the company does. When all regular staffers at Delphi are called to a meeting in the self-contained inner courtyard, Jacob is left nearly alone in the enormous building. And then the yellow gas descends and the horrors ensue…

Jacob finds three more temp workers, whose perspectives we cycle through, and the four eventually meet up with the rest of the temps, a few hundred in total. As news spreads that the gas has affected the entire world, not just Delphi headquarters, the temps react in very different ways. Some mope, some party, some take on leadership roles they felt they’d always been destined for, and some even decide to keep working as if nothing remarkable has happened.

As Jacob delves deeper into the Delphi mainframe, he starts to piece together the story of what Delphi really is, and what they might have done. With its commentary on worker exploitation and the subtle class systems our supposed meritocracy enforces, this is a thinking person’s apocalypse, and you’ll have fun piecing together the mystery along with the temps.

Bay Area-based author Lee Kravetz’s debut novel "The Last Confessions of Sylvia P." is a real masterpiece (March 8). Kravetz weaves together three remarkable voices: Estee, a master curator at a Boston auction house in 2019, who is brought three handwritten journals that turn out to be a previously unknown early draft of Sylvia Plath’s "The Bell Jar"; Boston Rhodes, a reluctant housewife and hopeful poet in 1958, who attends a poetry workshop taught by the famous Robert Lowell that is also briefly attended by Sylvia, whom Boston deeply resents for trying to steal her thunder; and Ruth, a rare woman psychiatrist in 1953, who tries to heal a suicidal Sylvia with unconventional methods that put Ruth’s career in jeopardy.

One doesn’t have to have read "The Bell Jar" to understand this book, but it certainly helps create the shape of the novel and contextualize certain plot points. Like finding an invisible person by blowing smoke into a room until their outline takes shape, these three women circle around Sylvia, building layer upon layer of paint and color until her sad, misunderstood life is in sharp relief. One seeks to save her, one to destroy her, and one to preserve her legacy. None fully succeed, but only because she is too much a living, breathing entity for their little boxes to contain. This lovely book, beyond its fastidious research and gorgeous writing, is a reminder that one can never fully know another person’s soul. We can guess at motive and intent, but these are never more than supposition, and it does not acknowledge the bottomless complexities we and our lives contain. I finished this book feeling breathless and full of wonder.

Kravetz will be in St. Helena for an event with Napa Bookmine April 7; check the Napa Bookmine website for details.

Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.