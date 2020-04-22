Your May in Books: Are we done yet??

It’s been a strange month, and we still have some difficult times ahead of us, but it has been so gratifying to watch our community come together even during a time when we can’t actually be together.
As a bookseller at Napa Bookmine, I’ve witnessed an incredible outpouring of support from our customers both near and far, who continue to place orders through us online even though they can’t shop in our stores. Given the limited ability to browse, the activity that makes independent bookstores so special, I’ve decided to include more books in this column than I normally would. Think of this as your virtual daily bookstore browse!
Next month brings a bevy of books on local interest, including two focusing on local sports, sure to be a balm for those of you who miss watching sports, either on TV or in the stands.
“Gloves Off: 40 Years of Unfiltered Sports Writing” features a collection of columns by Lowell Cohn, who wrote for the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa and San Francisco Chronicle (May 12).
Napa Bookmine had scheduled two events in Napa Valley with Cohn in May; keep an eye on our calendar for those rescheduled dates soon.
Willie Mays, beloved San Francisco Giant, has finally written a memoir with the help of longtime friend and award-winning baseball columnist John Shea, “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid” (May 12).
Mays describes his motivation for writing this book: “I’ve always had a special place in my heart for children and their well-being, and John Shea and I got the idea that we should do something for the kids and the fathers and the mothers. We want to reach out to all generations and backgrounds. Hopefully, these stories and lessons will inspire people in a positive way.”
Two books coming out in May focus on local politicians who have made a big impact on the national stage. In “Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown” (May 12), Jim Newton argues that Brown has been one of the most consequential politicians in the modern Democratic party.
It's more than just a biography of the man; Newton believes Brown’s career in California shows how politics works now and how it could work in the future, with Brown’s signature blend of pragmatism and compassion.
Political correspondent Molly Ball has written a new biography of Nancy Pelosi that includes exclusive interviews and never-before-told stories from our formidable Speaker of the House. “Pelosi” (May 5) is a nuanced portrait that goes behind the scenes to reveal how Pelosi rose to the position she now occupies.
Napa is all too familiar with fire, and a new book details the tragedy of the 2018 Camp Fire. “Fire in Paradise” by Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano (May 5) includes an account of the fire that claimed the lives of more than 80 people, an explanation of the science of wildfires, and a section on the role PG&E played in the deadly blaze.
For those interested in wildfires, particularly their interaction with climate change, I also recommend “Trees in Trouble” by Daniel Mathews, which was released in early April.
My own recent reads include two fantastic nonfiction books coming out next month. “Hollywood Park” (May 26) is the heartbreaking, yet ultimately uplifting, memoir from Mikel Jollett, frontman of the indie band The Airborne Toxic Event (and yes, his band’s name is a Don DeLillo reference).
Mikel’s parents were part of the Synanon cult, and he spent his early years, along with his older brother, kept away from them on a compound in West Marin. His mother eventually escaped with them, but her own mental health struggles and a very poor childhood in Salem, Oregon, complicated the children’s already disturbed early years.
I was lucky to attend a special pre-publication one-man show that featured Mikel reading portions of his book and performing acoustic versions of songs from their upcoming album, also titled Hollywood Park. The book, and his performance, were exceptionally powerful.
“Entangled Life” by the amazingly named Merlin Sheldrake (May 12) is a deep dive into the fascinating world of fungi. If you’ve been watching Star Trek Discovery, the word “mycelial” will be familiar. This fungal network is the underpinning of all plant life (and therefore all life, period) on Earth, and we’re only just now starting to penetrate its mysteries.
Sheldrake has a clear passion for the subject that comes through his writing, and though he is an academic and his notes and bibliography clock in at a whopping 100 pages, his explanation of the science is easily approachable. You’ll become just as enthralled by these incredible beings as he.
With all these books and more, it’s easy to stay safely at home and weather the rest of this period of social distancing.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Email her at elayna@napabookmine.com
