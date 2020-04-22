Your May in Books: Are we done yet??

Mays describes his motivation for writing this book: “I’ve always had a special place in my heart for children and their well-being, and John Shea and I got the idea that we should do something for the kids and the fathers and the mothers. We want to reach out to all generations and backgrounds. Hopefully, these stories and lessons will inspire people in a positive way.”

Two books coming out in May focus on local politicians who have made a big impact on the national stage. In “Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown” (May 12), Jim Newton argues that Brown has been one of the most consequential politicians in the modern Democratic party.

It's more than just a biography of the man; Newton believes Brown’s career in California shows how politics works now and how it could work in the future, with Brown’s signature blend of pragmatism and compassion.

Political correspondent Molly Ball has written a new biography of Nancy Pelosi that includes exclusive interviews and never-before-told stories from our formidable Speaker of the House. “Pelosi” (May 5) is a nuanced portrait that goes behind the scenes to reveal how Pelosi rose to the position she now occupies.