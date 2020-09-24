Your October in books: Spooky reads for Halloween

Did you know that October this year will start and end with a full moon?
That’s right, both Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 will feature full moons, and I can’t think of a better time for it. As the weather starts to very gradually turn cooler and the leaves begin to change, we wrap up in blankets and sweaters safe in our cozy homes and start to feel the lure of the mysterious and unknown. October is a time to dive into a book so strange it makes you forget the strangeness of our own world, or to tiptoe along the liminal border between reality and fantasy that fairy tales draw us toward.
Shirley Jackson, though not exactly forgotten, has recently seen a surge in popularity, and not just because of the Netflix adaptation of “The Haunting of Hill House.”
As young people are rediscovering her complex, creepy characters and atmospheric writing, Library of America is releasing a hardcover compilation of her early work. “Shirley Jackson: Four Novels of the 1940s & 50s” (Oct. 20), edited by her award-winning biographer Ruth Franklin, shows us the writer early in her career.
It includes “The Road Through the Wall,” “Hangsaman,” “The Bird’s Nest” and “The Sundial.” Also included is a chronology of Jackson’s life along with some new biographical details. This edition is perfect for fans and collectors, or readers looking to delve a bit deeper into a legendary writer’s oeuvre.
Macmillan Collector’s Library is publishing a hardcover reissue of Franz Kafka’s “The Trial” (Oct. 6). A psychological thriller that holds up well despite being written more than a hundred years ago, “The Trial” features young Joseph K, a bank official, who is arrested and forced to try to prove his innocence within a vast and complex judicial bureaucracy, despite never knowing the charges against him.
Though not what one would traditionally label as horror, the machine-like impersonality of the state that grinds on, dehumanizing Joseph and his struggle for justice, presents us with a chilling world that is, perhaps, uncomfortably similar to our own. A horror, indeed.
Gregory Maguire (of “Wicked” fame), does it again with another dreamy adaptation of a classic fairy tale, this time Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Wild Swans.” Maguire’s version—“A Wild Winter Swan” (Oct. 6) — is set in 1960s New York.
Laura is grieving for her brother and living a lonely life in the Upper East Side townhouse of her Italian grandparents. It’s Christmastime, and Laura faces the possibility of being sent to Montreal for boarding school, when a swan boy with a broken wing lands on her roof. Laura hides the handsome swan boy and tries to fix his wing herself, but realizes she needs help and must break her isolation. This is a wonderful tale to fall into while cozied up on the couch with a steaming mug of tea.
V.E. Schwab’s star in the fantasy community continues to rise, with her latest, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” (Oct. 6). Schwab’s Shades of Magic trilogy is one of my bookselling colleague’s favorites, and is soon to be turned into a movie.
In Schwab’s lovely new novel, Addie LaRue makes a desperate choice that changes her life forever: it’s 1714 in France, and Addie has made a pact with the devil to live forever. What’s the catch? She is cursed to be forgotten by everyone who meets her. Three hundred years later, Addie has done just about everything she can think of to leave her mark on a world that can never know her, when she stumbles upon a young man in (of course) a bookshop who remembers her name. In that precious moment, everything changes.
Halloween is not the only holiday we celebrate this time of year, of course. The Day of the Dead, celebrated by many European and Latin American countries but most popularly in Mexico, starts Oct. 31 and ends Nov. 2. In recent years, this holiday’s unique, lush aesthetic as well as its beautiful sentiment honoring the dead and our ancestors, has enchanted many and inspired artists of all kinds. (Did you all cry as much as I did watching the Pixar movie “Coco”?)
Clarisa Moura’s “Day of the Dead: Artists, Makeup, Rituals, and Tattoos” (Oct. 31) collects images from around the world of contemporary artists who are reinterpreting the colorful imagery of this holiday. The vibrant masks and body art make this a stunning and exotic coffee table book, while the attractive $24.95 price makes it accessible to all.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Reach her at elayna@napabookmine.com.
