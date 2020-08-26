Your September in Books: It’s not autumn, it’s harvest!

Before I moved to Napa several years ago, fall meant a return to school and (eventually) cooler temperatures. Nothing in my previous suburban life could have prepared me for what this season means for an agricultural area like Napa: Harvest!
The bustle our little valley creates at this time of year is both exciting and exhausting, and a welcome reminder that even in our modern world, we are tied inextricably to Earth and its seasons. As we are continuing to shelter at home and avoid eating out, injecting some fresh new recipes into our repertoire can’t come at a more perfect time. Here are a few cookbooks publishing next month that are sure to satisfy!
Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry, has become an impressive business woman in her own right, all centered around her love of family and cooking. “The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do” (Sept. 22) is Curry’s second cookbook, after 2016’s successful “The Seasoned Life.”
One hundred recipes for sheet-pan suppers, hearty salads, desserts, and kid-friendly meals are designed to be flexible and easily made in under an hour. Curry’s belief that a family becomes closest over a delicious home cooked meal suffuses these recipes perfect for busy families.
Nigel Slater is one of Britain’s most famous food writers. “Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter” (Sept. 8) is a celebration of plant-based recipes featuring beautiful autumn produce. (For those not yet in the know, “plant-based” is the fancy new term for vegetarian.) Iconic fall flavors such as beetroot and apple are showcased in simple recipes and gorgeous accompanying photography.
Another seasonally driven, plant-based cookbook is Nicola Graimes’ “The Part-Time Vegetarian’s Year: Four Seasons of Flexitarian Recipes” (Sept. 8). In case that term is new to you as well, flexitarian refers to a diet that is mostly plant-based, but not always, featuring recipes that can easily be switched to vegetarian or vegan without compromising on flavor.
Graimes, another British food writer who has more than 20 cookbooks under her belt, includes over 100 recipes for those wishing to cut back a bit on meat, for whatever reason. Autumn recipes include Baked Cauliflower Cheese Risotto and Smoky Aubergine Chilli.
For those readers looking to stick with a diet plan, Gina Homolka has another installment of her Skinnytaste cookbooks coming out: “Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life” (Sept. 15).
This is Homolka’s fifth cookbook based on her popular Skinnytaste blog. And while I have a personal dislike of the aspirational use of the word “skinny,” I do have a copy of 2016’s “Skinnytaste Fast and Slow” and use it all the time. Homolka’s recipes are easy and focused on flavor.
You won’t miss any deliciousness along with the calories. Meal prepping is also on the rise, as a way to save time and money by preparing your upcoming meals in bulk so you can still enjoy a home-cooked meal without spending hours in the kitchen each night. Her signature recipe key helps make finding diet-specific options easy, including dairy-free, gluten-free, kid-friendly, meals in less than 30 minutes, and keto recipes, among others.
When pretty much everyone outside of California thinks of California, they think of avocados. As well they should, these creamy green wonders are delicious and versatile. The authors of “The Avocado Book: Recipes for the World’s Most Instagrammable Fruit” (Sept. 8) are actually from Amsterdam, but we’ll allow it. Their little pop-up shop called The Avocado Show has turned into a global avocado empire, and the more than 60 recipes in their first cookbook are sure to become staples in our California kitchens.
It may surprise you to realize that we are heading into the holiday season. Iconic baker Alice Medrich has adapted her holiday cookie recipes from 2014’s “Flavor Flours” for gluten-free bakers and cookie lovers. “The Artisanal Kitchen: Gluten-Free Holiday Cookies” (Sept. 15) features more than 30 recipes using alternative flours — oat, sorghum, teff, coconut, and nut flours—that add scrumptious flavors to any holiday cookie and make them easy to digest for those who avoid gluten. Classics like chocolate sablés and brown sugar pecan cookies will brighten any holiday table.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Email her at elayna@napabookmine.com
