Your September in Books: It’s not autumn, it’s harvest!

Before I moved to Napa several years ago, fall meant a return to school and (eventually) cooler temperatures. Nothing in my previous suburban life could have prepared me for what this season means for an agricultural area like Napa: Harvest!

The bustle our little valley creates at this time of year is both exciting and exhausting, and a welcome reminder that even in our modern world, we are tied inextricably to Earth and its seasons. As we are continuing to shelter at home and avoid eating out, injecting some fresh new recipes into our repertoire can’t come at a more perfect time. Here are a few cookbooks publishing next month that are sure to satisfy!

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry, has become an impressive business woman in her own right, all centered around her love of family and cooking. “The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do” (Sept. 22) is Curry’s second cookbook, after 2016’s successful “The Seasoned Life.”

One hundred recipes for sheet-pan suppers, hearty salads, desserts, and kid-friendly meals are designed to be flexible and easily made in under an hour. Curry’s belief that a family becomes closest over a delicious home cooked meal suffuses these recipes perfect for busy families.