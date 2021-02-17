A Napa author rediscovers 'Lost Napa Valley': where we worked, shopped and played in decades pasat

Bored on a Saturday? Why not head over to the Wheelhouse Roller Rink, Paradise Mini Golf, or the Kay-Von Drive-in to skate, putt or snuggle in your car to watch movies? Oh, wait. The skating rink at River Park Shopping Center closed in 1988, the mini-golf course on Third Street was demolished to make way for the Flood Project in 2005 and the drive-in theater was gutted by fire in the 1970s and shut down in 1981.

In her newest book, “Lost Napa Valley,” author Lauren Coodley presents a fascinating if poignant, remembrance of Napa Valley’s past. The book includes chapters on “Where We Worked,” “Where We Played,” “Where We Shopped” and others describing the Napa Valley that used to be.

“I especially enjoyed writing the shopping chapter,” said Coodley. “I remember all the places when I was a young mother of two children. I loved the small businesses downtown and the places like Family Drug Store were important in my life.”

She doesn’t dwell on a particular decade in Lost Napa Valley. “Each generation misses something different from their childhood. I didn’t write it for a particular generation but wanted to honor all of them.”

For example, she’s spoken to students who mourn the loss of the much-maligned Clock Tower in Dwight Murray Plaza. “It was their aesthetic.”