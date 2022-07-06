A tale set in the Kingdom of Tonga

As I opened Sasha Paulsen’s newest novel “Where Time Begins” I felt like I was embarking on a voyage with a writer who had taken me on fine adventures in the past.

I hoped this book would be entertaining as to read as her first novel, “Dancing on the Spider’s Web,” which was set in Napa Valley and San Francisco in the 1970s.

I was not disappointed.

Here’s a brief overview of “Where Time Begins," although space demands that I leave out encounters with sharks and octopuses, as well as other colorful characters and details that almost convinced me I was island-hopping in the South Pacific.

Unemployed and without prospects, the protagonist Shelley Ilillouette has never heard of Tonga until she is offered the job as a companion to an expatriate artist living in these remote and little-known South Pacific islands. Still, she accepts the job. Her rent is due, her car in need of repairs, her cat has died and most of all, she wants to avoid an encounter with her first and only lover, who wants to see her.

Going to Tonga — wherever it is — seems like an opportune escape.

She arrives in Tonga, however, to find that her employer has vanished and she is alone in a kingdom about which all she knows is that the Tongan king has said it is "where time begins." It does lie close to the International Date Line.

Shelley finds refuge with a genial Tongan innkeeper, the widowed Foeata, who decides to adopt Shelley. Foeata becomes Shelley's guide through the confusing and often hilarious mix of Polynesians, Peace Corps volunteers, yacht dwellers and missionaries.

What Shelley really needs, Foeata decides, is a mafu, a sweetheart, and Foeata is the one to make this happen, despite Shelley's obvious shortcomings, such as a poor attitude toward love and also small feet.

"I did not know," Shelley writes in her first-person story, "every sensible Tongan man looks for a woman with big feet, not only a sign of beauty but of a good breeder. Until then my small feet had been my only beauty."

As Shelley attempts to solve the mystery of her employer’s disappearance, Foeata tries to kindle a romance between Shelley and Skip, a Peace Corps doctor, but he is smitten with Lily, a mysterious half-Tongan actress. Then, Shelley's first and only lover, Jackson, turns up in Tonga.

When Lily goes missing and Jackson’s visit turns into a disaster, Shelley begins to realize that she hasn’t escaped the problems of her life in the U.S.; they have followed her to this remote locale. Nonetheless, by the end Shelley concludes that Tonga may be the place where time begins.

Though Paulsen’s fondness for Tonga and her observations while living there enrich her novel, she said that her characters are not based on actual people but are composites of people she has met in travels around the world. There is one exception: a big-hearted woman named Foeata, whose kindness, excellent sense of humor, and outstanding cooking she will always remember.

The novel is set in the 1970s, but Paulsen said she sees parallels to modern-day life. “You had Peace Corps volunteers and the missionaries in Tonga, with distinctly different points of view, a little like having today's Republicans and Democrats on one small island. And in the middle are the Tongans."

They called Westerners "cloud-bursters," because when the first westerners arrived by ship, they seemed to be coming through the clouds. As Shelley Ilillouette observes, "It's too bad, really, that Tongans didn't have a word for tourist at the time. Cloud-burster has a clout a mere tourist can't equal."

But despite this influx of influences from the West, it becomes clear that Tongans have held onto their innate joy in life, something often lacking in the confused Westerners who land on their islands.

"How is it," Foeata asks Shelley, "that it is so hard to be happy in America?"

Shelley and Foeata come up with answers in a story that is equal parts comedy, romance, mystery and tragedy.

"But isn't that really what life is?" Paulsen asked.