A wedding planner turns novelist

Forbes didn’t have a background in writing but reads two or three books a week.

“I read in the car, after dinner, whenever I have time. Writing is more fun than anything I’ve done.”

She enjoyed it so much, when her first novel was finished, she wrote a second.

“It’s called ‘Little Secrets’ about a group of women and their secrets. It’s based in Napa with some Napa history but is mostly fictional and due out late summer or early fall.”

Writing steadily now for over a year, she spends five or six hours a day jotting notes and working on her books. She’s thinking through her fifth novel now. In her infrequent downtime, she plays golf and bocce.

“I went online and sent two or three publishers my first book, just to see the response. Readers tell me it’s really good.”

When those publishers didn’t accept it for their companies, a friend recommended a publisher she could pay who would edit before they publish the book.

After her first two books come out, her third novel, “The Wives of Elm Street,” is also set in Napa and St. Helena, will be released in 2022.