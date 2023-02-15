Six local authors, Rob Bundschu, Alethia Morden, Henry Michalski, Paul Franson, Marianne Lyon and Luisa Heyman will join Jessel Miller, for the second Writers' Salon at the Jessel Gallery on Feb. 18.

From 5 to 8 p.m., the authors will be on hand for a meet-greet-and-read evening. The salon is open to the public for interested readers and writers to gather for a lively evening discussing their works and the writer's life. There's no charge to attend and reservations are not required.

This is the second salon, after Miller hosted an experimental gathering last October for six local writers who had published new works in 2022. Miller said, not sure what the response would be, she set up 20 chairs in the large art room at her gallery where she hosts classes and shows. Then, she says, she and her staff were "running all evening, bringing in more chairs" as guests filled the room. The response from the audience as well as the writers was so positive, Miller decided to host writers' salons quarterly.

The evening begins with a meet and greet from at 5 p.m., with the readings starting at 5:30.

For this gathering, in honor of the mustard season underway, she will open the evening talking about her series of mustard books, which she wrote and illustrated. She'll also introduce Paul Franson, man about the valley, publisher of the weekly Napa Life newsletter and author of "The Napa Life Insider's Guide to Napa Valley," to talk about where to find the most spectacular shows of mustard now in bloom in vineyards.

In turn, each writer will take the mic to read from their works and answer questions. Afterwards, guests are welcome to stroll through the gallery, have a glass of wine and light hors d'oeuvres. Books by the featured writers as well as previous salon writers will be for sale.

Meet the authors

Rob Bundschu, scion of the Sonoma wine-making family, will be reading from his powerful memoir, "Everyone Gets In." Bundschu recounts an unusual spiritual journey "from wine to the divine" with engaging honesty and wry humor that begins when a hard-drinking young man realizes he is no longer having any fun. He takes readers back to what would seem to many to be an idyllic childhood growing up on the grounds of the historic winery -- except this particular kid realizes he might not be meant to be a farmer and discovers a fondness for beer. After a riotous, hard-drinking stint as a national sales manager for the winery leads to harrowing encounters with heaven and hell, Bundschu finally sets out on a search for healing that leads to unexpected miracles.

Henry Michalski, as a history teacher in Napa, each year told his students about his parents' experiences in World War II, and always they told him, 'You have to write a book.' After retiring, he did, and "Torn Lilacs" is now garnering national attention. Two young people living in a village in Poland become engaged and expect to live lives much as their parents did. But it's the eve of World War II, and as Nazis destroy their village and murder their families, they are separated and each endure unimaginable suffering in prison camps, but they are determined to survive and to find each other again.

Alethia Morden's book is also a menoir, "The Last Indentured Servant." In 1965, the author, a British teen, arrives in L.A. to work as an au pair. Told with humor and introspection, "The Last Indentured Servant" follows her fascinating year in the home of Hollywood insiders — her adjustment to American culture, the politics of the time, and the family and industry drama, replete with daily cocktail time and a myriad of film stars.

Writer Luisa Heyman will introduce an entirely different work: "Get a Move On." A collection of mini-workouts she has created for "anytime, anywhere." It's subtitled, "Your Journey to Health Starts Here."

And finally, Napa Valley's poet laureate, Marianne Lyon, will wrap up the reading with some of her poetry. Lyon's two-year commitment as poet laureate ends in April.

Lenore Hirsch, president of Napa Valley Writers and the author of several books, including the novel "Schooled, Confessions of a Rookie Vice Principal," and Sasha Paulsen, features editor at the Napa Valley Register and author of two novels, will moderate the evening.

Miller plans to host a writers' salon each season with upcoming events scheduled for May 13, July 8 and Oct. 7. Authors interested in participating should contact Lenore Hirsch at lenorehirsch@att.net or Sasha Paulsen at sashapaulsen@gmail.com.

