Call for 2023 Napa County Poet Laureate

Arts Council Napa Valley, (ACNV) in partnership with the Napa County Library, is accepting applications for Napa County’s poet laureate, a program of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on March 10.

Napa County’s Poet Laureate is an honorary volunteer position appointed by the Napa County Board of Supervisors for a two-year term.

As an ambassador for poetry, the Napa County poet laureate promotes public awareness to heighten the appreciation poetry and works to forge a connection with the community, undertaking projects that make poetry more available and accessible.

The most recent poet laureate, Marianne Lyon, served from 2021 to the present. The next poet laureate term will begin in April 2023.

During her time in the position, Lyon worked hard to connect poetry with other genres in the visual and performing arts while offering new and exciting opportunities for local poets to come together and create.

“The poet laureate program is a special honor that has been supported by our county for over a decade," said Chris DeNatale, CEO of ACNV. "The chosen local writer-performer has the opportunity to serve our community and encourage creativity while showing the importance of the written and spoken word,”

"Poetry expresses emotion and speaks to the human condition in unique and powerful ways," said Anthony Halstead, director of Library Services and Community Outreach. "From the exuberance of youth to the experience and wisdom that age gives us all, poetry brings people together and the Napa County poet laureate has the opportunity to foster that community and help it grow into one of encouragement and understanding of ourselves, others, and the world around us."

The Napa County Library and ACNVArts Council facilitate the selection process on behalf of Napa County. The final appointment rests with the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available on Arts Council Napa Valley website, ArtsCouncilNapaValley.org. For technical questions, contact Crysta Tim at (707) 257-2117 ext.1 or via Info@artscouncilnv.org. All other questions can be directed to Rebecca Simon at Rebecca.Simon@countyofnapa.org.

County Competition for Poetry Out loud being held in person

The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance (ACNVEA) is happy to announce that Poetry Out Loud, the national poetry recitation county competition, is being held in person for the first time in three years post-pandemic.

This year's competition is open to the public and is being held at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

According to the California Arts Council website, "Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life."

For further information, visit: Www.ArtsCouncilNV.Org

A Young Writers Contest

Jack London State Historical park is accepting entries for its annual Young Writers Contest through March 23.

Students in grades six through eight are invited to write on the theme, “Through the Eyes of Animals," and submit an original story of 1,500-2,000-words, inspired by the works of Jack London.

For these stories, the main characters should be animals and the story told from their perspective.

Jack London was known for his love of animals and surrounded himself with horses and dogs throughout his adult life. He often included animal characters in his novels. In “Call of the Wild” and “White Fang,” he cast animals in the main roles, and wrote from their point of view. He was also known for his naturalistic writing style and his focus on realism.

The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, and winners will be announced at the end of April.

The prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. The contest is judged by a panel of volunteers (not employees of Jack London Park Partners).

Complete contest rules and the entry form, as well as links to last year’s winning entries, are available at https://jacklondonpark.com/annual-young-writers-contest/.

