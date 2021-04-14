 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes: Back Door Book Sale is Back April 20-23

Art Notes: Back Door Book Sale is Back April 20-23

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Library

During the pandemic shutdowns, the Friends of the Library have created the Back Door Book Sales. 

 Register file photo

Friends of the Napa Library return with Back-Door-Book-Sale #3 on April 20 through 23.

As Covid-19 restrictions continue to close their popular indoor book sale, the Friends are selling books by the box to continue their support for community library programs.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20 and 21, the back door book sale is reserved for those buying in bulk, that is 10 boxes or more. Purchase is by appointment only between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For an appointment, call 253-4614.

The general public is welcome on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23. No appointments are necessary. Hours for the buy-by-the-box sale are between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

All sales take place at the library’s back loading parking lot.

The cost is $10 a box, each containing between 25 and 40 volumes. Boxes are sold by categories.

Available categories include: Art/music, biography, business, children’s books (“chunky,” to grade 5, or grade 6 to 12), cookbooks, fiction, foreign language, gardening, health/medical, history, how to/home crafts, large print, law/politics, literature, math, mysteries, new age/occult, philosophy, psychology, relationships/self-help, reference, religion, romance, science fiction, sociology, the sciences, travel, unsorted, westerns, wine, and women’s studies.

Boxes of CDs and DVDs are also available.

Purchases can be made by cash, check, or credit card.

For more information about Friends of the Napa Library and how to become a member, checkout their website at FOLNapa.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

Wine a pass to  Jack London State Park

Glen Ellen - Jack London State Historic Park is holding weekly drawings to award an annual pass to a visitor. Entries are collected on weekends by volunteers stationed in the parking lots.

The annual pass is valued at $49 and provides admission for one vehicle of guests (up to nine people). The regular admission is $10 per vehicle.

“Our first winner was a frequent visitor who donated her pass to a neighbor who had just completed chemotherapy,” said Executive Director Matt Leffert.

The museum of author Jack London and his wife Charmian,located in the House of Happy Walls, reopened on March 17 after surviving both the pandemic and the Glass fire within the past year.

Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the London cottage is open noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://jacklondonpark.com.

Learn more about the Park at https://jacklondonpark.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Following COVID-19 safety measures, Napa's library is open to all. Here's what it looks like inside.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poet Amanda Gorman for president? Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hope so
Entertainment

Poet Amanda Gorman for president? Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hope so

At least two powerful figures will be voting Amanda Gorman for president as soon as the 23-year-old inauguration poet is eligible in 2036. In a new Vogue interview with writer Doreen St. Felix, Gorman elaborated on her plan to campaign for the highest office in the United States — and revealed that she has already secured unofficial but key endorsements from former Secretary of State (and ...

From ‘Soul Train’ to Chance the Rapper, Hanif Abdurraqib’s words capture the music of Chicago and beyond
Entertainment

From ‘Soul Train’ to Chance the Rapper, Hanif Abdurraqib’s words capture the music of Chicago and beyond

CHICAGO — Hanif Abdurraqib doesn’t exactly write about music. I mean, yes, he writes about music, he’s written three acclaimed books (and many poems) about music; he has two podcasts about music; the Brooklyn Academy of Music recently named him guest curator-at-large. One of my favorite pandemic activities has been settling into his website Sixtyeight2ohfive, a kind of musical family ...

Rickie Lee Jones bares nearly all, including about Tom Waits, in her candid memoir, 'Last Chance Texaco'
Entertainment

Rickie Lee Jones bares nearly all, including about Tom Waits, in her candid memoir, 'Last Chance Texaco'

Rickie Lee Jones cuts right to the chase on the first page of the introduction to "Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour," her well-crafted and intensely candid new memoir. Its second paragraph reads: "When I was twenty-three years old I drove around L.A. with Tom Waits. We'd cruise along Highway 1 in his new 1963 Thunderbird. With my blonde hair flying out the window and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News