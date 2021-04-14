Art Notes: Back Door Book Sale is Back April 20-23

Friends of the Napa Library return with Back-Door-Book-Sale #3 on April 20 through 23.
As Covid-19 restrictions continue to close their popular indoor book sale, the Friends are selling books by the box to continue their support for community library programs.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20 and 21, the back door book sale is reserved for those buying in bulk, that is 10 boxes or more. Purchase is by appointment only between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For an appointment, call 253-4614.
The general public is welcome on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23. No appointments are necessary. Hours for the buy-by-the-box sale are between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
All sales take place at the library’s back loading parking lot.
The cost is $10 a box, each containing between 25 and 40 volumes. Boxes are sold by categories.
Available categories include: Art/music, biography, business, children’s books (“chunky,” to grade 5, or grade 6 to 12), cookbooks, fiction, foreign language, gardening, health/medical, history, how to/home crafts, large print, law/politics, literature, math, mysteries, new age/occult, philosophy, psychology, relationships/self-help, reference, religion, romance, science fiction, sociology, the sciences, travel, unsorted, westerns, wine, and women’s studies.
Boxes of CDs and DVDs are also available.
Purchases can be made by cash, check, or credit card.
For more information about Friends of the Napa Library and how to become a member, checkout their website at FOLNapa.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter and other social media.
Wine a pass to Jack London State Park
Glen Ellen - Jack London State Historic Park is holding weekly drawings to award an annual pass to a visitor. Entries are collected on weekends by volunteers stationed in the parking lots.
The annual pass is valued at $49 and provides admission for one vehicle of guests (up to nine people). The regular admission is $10 per vehicle.
“Our first winner was a frequent visitor who donated her pass to a neighbor who had just completed chemotherapy,” said Executive Director Matt Leffert.
The museum of author Jack London and his wife Charmian,located in the House of Happy Walls, reopened on March 17 after surviving both the pandemic and the Glass fire within the past year.
Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the London cottage is open noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://jacklondonpark.com.
Learn more about the Park at https://jacklondonpark.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.