Art Notes: Back Door Book Sale is Back April 20-23

Boxes of CDs and DVDs are also available.

Purchases can be made by cash, check, or credit card.

For more information about Friends of the Napa Library and how to become a member, checkout their website at FOLNapa.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

Wine a pass to Jack London State Park

Glen Ellen - Jack London State Historic Park is holding weekly drawings to award an annual pass to a visitor. Entries are collected on weekends by volunteers stationed in the parking lots.

The annual pass is valued at $49 and provides admission for one vehicle of guests (up to nine people). The regular admission is $10 per vehicle.

“Our first winner was a frequent visitor who donated her pass to a neighbor who had just completed chemotherapy,” said Executive Director Matt Leffert.

The museum of author Jack London and his wife Charmian,located in the House of Happy Walls, reopened on March 17 after surviving both the pandemic and the Glass fire within the past year.