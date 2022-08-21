 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes: Coming up at Wilfred's Lounge

Wilfred's Lounge

Wilfired's Lounge in downtown Napa.

Wilfred’s Lounge in downtown Napa is now presenting music on Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sonoma County’s Del Novas instrumental rock ‘n roll combo plays at Wilfred's on Thursday, Aug. 25. The group specializes in tiki, surf, spy, spaghetti Western and far-out stereophonic sci-fi music.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Haopinaka Hawaiian music group will perform as Wilfred's hosts a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. for Napa author Sasha Paulsen's new novel, "Where Time Begins," a romantic mystery set in the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga. Wilfred's will be serving a welcome glass of their Tonga Punch with appetizers and books will be available for purchase. The music runs from 6 to 9 p.m.  

Wilfred's Lounge is at 967 First St., Napa. Information is at  www.wilfredslounge.com or 707-690-9957.

Kellie Fuller and 'A Night at the Dream Bowl: 1940s'

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet for 'A Night at the Dream Bowl: 1940s' on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Dream Bowl opened on the Napa-Vallejo Highway in 1941 and hosted big-band stars of the era including Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Count Basie.

Fuller and the quartet will perform the music that started romances, inspired servicemen and servicewomen, and brought people together with swing dancing.

A pre-show interview with Michael Amen, author of "The Dream Bowl: Where Goodman, Ellington and The Grateful Dead Convene," is at 7 p.m.

Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner and drinks are available throughout the evening.

Tickets are $15 to $30 at www.bluenotenapa.com.

Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit  www.bluenotenapa.com or www.kelliefuller.com.

'Lost Illusions' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory presents the next installment in its art film series, "Lost Illusions" on Sept. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Adapted from Honoré de Balzac's story, "Lost Illusions" is the story of a young writer who arrives in Paris in 1821 with dreams of writing a novel that will make his reputation. Instead, he is swept into the world of journalism, which is growing in power and influence due to the printing press, by an editor who persuades him to write theatrical reviews for bribes. 

Jarvis describes Xavier Giannoli’s adaptation of Balzac’s novel as "sumptuous ... a ravishing vision of the birth of modern media."

Tickets are $15. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Information: www.jarvisconservatory.com

